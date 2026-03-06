Gas Turbines for Process Plants Market 2026: Efficiency Upgrades and Modernization Reshaping Industrial Operations

Process Plants Gas Turbine Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Gas Turbines for Process Plants Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Gas Turbines for Process Plants Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The process plants gas turbine market is dominated by a mix of global power equipment manufacturers and specialized industrial turbine technology providers. Companies are focusing on high-efficiency turbine systems, low-emission combustion technologies, hydrogen-ready solutions, advanced digital monitoring platforms, and integrated lifecycle service offerings to strengthen market presence and comply with evolving environmental standards. Emphasis on operational efficiency, fuel flexibility, predictive maintenance, regulatory compliance, and long-term performance optimization remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving industrial power generation and energy infrastructure sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Process Plants Gas Turbine Market?

• According to our research, Siemens Energy AG led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The company’s Gas Services division, which is directly involved in the Process Plants Gas Turbine market, provides a comprehensive portfolio of industrial and heavy-duty gas turbines, integrated power generation solutions, digital performance monitoring systems, and long-term maintenance services that support large-scale process plants, combined-cycle facilities, and industrial energy infrastructure projects worldwide.

Who Are The Major Players In The Process Plants Gas Turbine Market?

Major companies operating in the process plants gas turbine market are Siemens Energy AG, GE Vernova, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Caterpillar Inc. (Turbomach S.A.), Baker Hughes Company, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, MAN Energy Solutions, Ansaldo Energia S.p.A., IHI Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, Doosan Group, Harbin Electric Company Limited, Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, Nanjing Turbine & Electric Machinery, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Centrax Gas Turbines Ltd., Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc., OPRA Turbines B.V., Vericor Power Systems LLC, Enerflex Ltd., EthosEnergy Group, Cryostar SAS, Destinus Energy, Liburdi Turbine Services Inc., Flex Energy Solutions, Hanwha Power Systems Co., Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Process Plants Gas Turbine Market?

The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 39% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects significant technological, capital, and regulatory entry barriers, driven by high-efficiency engineering requirements, stringent environmental and emission regulations, complex project execution capabilities, and the need for long-term service and performance reliability in large-scale process plants and industrial power generation facilities. Leading players such as Siemens Energy AG, GE Vernova, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Caterpillar Inc. (Turbomach S.A.), Baker Hughes Company, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, MAN Energy Solutions, Ansaldo Energia S.p.A., IHI Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, hold notable shares through diversified gas turbine portfolios, advanced combustion technologies, global service networks, strategic EPC partnerships, and continuous innovation in digital monitoring and low-emission solutions. As demand for efficient, flexible, and decarbonization-ready power systems increases, strategic collaborations, technology advancements, and regional expansion initiatives are expected to further strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Siemens Energy AG (5%)

o GE Vernova, Inc. (5%)

o Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (4%)

o Caterpillar Inc. (Turbomach S.A.) (4%)

o Baker Hughes Company (4%)

o Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (4%)

o MAN Energy Solutions (4%)

o Ansaldo Energia S.p.A. (3%)

o IHI Corporation (3%)

o Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (3%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Process Plants Gas Turbine Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=29156&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Process Plants Gas Turbine Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the process plants gas turbine market include Wyman-Gordon, Marmen Inc., Mitsubishi Power Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Process Plants Gas Turbine Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the process plants gas turbine market include Stoermer-IES, ThomasNet, Dongturbo.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Process Plants Gas Turbine Market?

• Major end users in the process plants gas turbine market include Adani Power Limited, NTPC Limited, Tata Power Company Limited, JSW Energy Limited, NHPC Limited, ReNew Power Limited, Azure Power Global Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

What Are the Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Hydrogen-fueled dry combustion technology is transforming the process plants gas turbine market by enhancing fuel flexibility, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and enabling the transition toward low-carbon and sustainable industrial power generation.

• Example: In September 2023, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. introduced the GPB17MMX, the world’s first 1.8 MW class gas turbine cogeneration system equipped with a combustor capable of 100% hydrogen-fueled dry combustion.

• Its compact design, intuitive touchscreen interface, and fast turnaround time enhance operational efficiency, support real-time clinical decision-making, and improve overall patient care in veterinary practices.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Strategic Investments Driving Gas Turbine Market Growth

• Advanced Gas Path Technology Enhancing Efficiency and Emission Reduction

• Digital Integration and Domestic Innovation Boosting Reliability

• Hydrogen-Ready CHP Solutions Advancing Decarbonization

Access The Detailed Process Plants Gas Turbine Market Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/process-plants-gas-turbine-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.