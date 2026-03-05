MyTherapy and arztkonsultation Establish Integrated Digital Care Pathway – Launching in Clinical Obesity

From left to right: Jan Zeggel (Managing Director at artzkonsultation), Ulrike Laube (Managing Partner at Laube Consulting), Ira von Arnim (CCO at smartpatient), Sebastian Seibold (Head of Growth and Partnerships at smartpatient).

Together with arztkonsultation, we are connecting digital patient activation with structured physician access — closing the gap between patient engagement and clinical care.” — Ira von Arnim, Chief Commercial Officer

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyTherapy , one of the world's leading digital health platforms with more than 12 million active users, and arztkonsultation , a leading German telemedicine provider, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate patient access to guideline-based therapy and strengthen long-term disease management for chronic conditions.The collaboration launches with clinical obesity, one of the largest and fastest-growing chronic disease areas globally. Despite the availability of effective therapies, the care pathway remains fragmented, with persistent challenges including delayed diagnosis, long waiting times for specialist access, and suboptimal adherence and persistence.To address these gaps, the partners are establishing an integrated, end-to-end digital care pathway spanning the full patient journey — from early disease awareness and patient activation through telemedical diagnosis and guideline-based prescribing to medication access and structured adherence and persistence support.The partnership combines two complementary capabilities:MyTherapy's patient activation and medication management platform, which supports millions of patients in daily therapy management, including pharmacy connectivity and evidence-based adherence support arztkonsultation's scalable telemedicine infrastructure, providing quality-assured access to primary care physicians and specialists based on clinical guidelinesThrough the digital integration of both services, the model aims to:- significantly reduce time-to-diagnosis- shorten waiting times for physician access- enable faster initiation of guideline-concordant therapy- provide seamless access to medication- improve long-term adherence and persistence- increase system efficiency through standardized digital processes"MyTherapy already supports millions of patients in managing chronic conditions and has demonstrated measurable impact on adherence and patient outcomes," said Ira von Arnim, Chief Commercial Officer at smartpatient , the company behind MyTherapy. "Together with arztkonsultation, we are connecting digital patient activation with structured physician access — closing the gap between patient engagement and clinical care.""Our joint objective is to systematically reduce barriers to care and accelerate access to guideline-based therapy," said Jan Zeggel, CEO of arztkonsultation. "The intelligent integration of digital patient engagement with telemedical care creates a scalable model capable of improving outcomes while supporting healthcare system efficiency."The partnership is designed as a scalable, indication-agnostic model. Following the launch in clinical obesity, both companies plan to expand the approach to additional chronic disease areas and further develop a fully integrated digital care ecosystem.About MyTherapyMyTherapy is the world's fastest-growing disease management app. More than 4 million users around the globe and across diseases use MyTherapy to manage their medication, track their disease, establish healthy habits and share data with doctors and caregivers. Advanced AI and machine learning facilitate personalization and enable pro-active, preventative interventions. 80,000+ ratings averaging at 4.8 stars and several clinical studies testify to its effectiveness and user experience. Partners can run modules on MyTherapy, thereby benefitting from its world-class patient acceptance and engagement, clinically proven effectiveness, regulatory compliance and global scalability.MyTherapy is a product of smartpatient.About smartpatientSmartpatient, part of Redcare Pharmacy, is a leading provider of direct‑to‑patient solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. Through MyTherapy, the world's most widely used medication management app with more than 12 million active patients, smartpatient enables pharmaceutical partners to engage and support patients directly in a compliant and scalable way. Its integrated ecosystem connects digital activation, personalized support, medication dispensing, and real‑world insights to deliver measurable outcomes across the entire patient journey.

