Canadian Artist VEIINS Signs with Chris TDL Records and Launches Catalog on Spotify

Chris TDL Records has officially announced the signing of Canadian artist VEIINS to its roster.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This partnership coincides with the official release of the artist's music catalog on Spotify, marking a significant step in the artist's professional career and the label's expansion.

Spotify Integration and Distribution

The debut of VEIINS on Spotify provides global access to the artist's recent works. This digital distribution move is part of a broader strategy to increase the artist's reach within the streaming ecosystem.

VEIINS is characterized by a hybrid musical style that combines atmospheric production with urban rhythms. Industry analysts have noted the production quality of these initial releases, which are now available for public consumption and media review.

Partnership with Chris TDL Records

The exclusive contract with Chris TDL Records, founded by Christopher Alexandre Taylor (Chris TDL), provides VEIINS with access to the label’s infrastructure in talent management and global distribution.

According to the label, the addition of VEIINS is part of a commitment to diversifying their musical portfolio. Christopher Alexandre Taylor stated that the signing aligns with the company's objective to support emerging artists who offer distinct sonic perspectives.

Label Roster Expansion and Management

The signing comes as Chris TDL Records continues to expand its international presence. The label’s current roster, which includes a variety of genres and cultural backgrounds, is managed by Zach Taylor, who serves as Executive Producer and Manager.

Recent additions to the label’s portfolio under this management structure include:

Silent Sakura: A Japanese music artist whose work integrates traditional and modern elements.

Continuum Player: An electronic music group focused on technical production and futuristic soundscapes.

The label continues to develop a collective of artists from various regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia.

Future Outlook

Following the Spotify launch, VEIINS and Chris TDL Records are planning several upcoming projects for 2026. These plans include further studio recordings and potential international collaborations as the artist moves into the next phase of his career under the label’s representation.

About VEIINS:

VEIINS is a multidisciplinary artist based in Canada. His work focuses on immersive soundscapes and contemporary urban music.

About Chris TDL Records:

A subsidiary of the CH TDL Company, Chris TDL Records is a record label and talent management firm. The company focuses on the development and distribution of independent artists across various digital platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

