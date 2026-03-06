Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market 2026: Advancements in Research Tools Accelerate Scientific Progress

Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Plant Biotechnology Equipment Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plant biotechnology equipment market is dominated by a mix of global life sciences equipment manufacturers and specialized agricultural biotechnology providers. Companies are focusing on advanced tissue culture systems, automated growth chambers, precision gene editing and transformation platforms, controlled environment agriculture solutions, and enhanced biosecurity and regulatory compliance frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain high research and quality standards. Emphasis on crop improvement regulations, reproducibility of experimental outcomes, sustainable agricultural practices, and integration of digital data management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving plant science and agricultural biotechnology sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market?

• According to our research, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 11% market share. The laboratory products and services division of the company, which is directly involved in the plant biotechnology equipment market, provides a wide range of molecular biology instruments, PCR and gene analysis systems, plant tissue culture equipment, controlled environment growth chambers, and related consumables that support plant genetic engineering, crop improvement research, and regulated agricultural biotechnology laboratories.

Who Are The Major Players In The Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the plant biotechnology equipment market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., Waters Corporation, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, Bruker Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, Hamilton Company, Shimadzu Corporation, Corning Incorporated, LGC Limited, Promega Corporation, Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG, Photon Systems Instruments, Labconco Corporation, Memmert GmbH, Esco Lifesciences Group Ltd., Qubit Systems Inc., Geneq, Inc., LemnaTec GmbH.

How Concentrated Is The Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market?

The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 25% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent biosafety and genetic modification regulations, compliance with agricultural and environmental standards, precision engineering requirements, and the need for high reliability and reproducibility in plant research, crop improvement programs, and agricultural biotechnology laboratories. Leading players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., Waters Corporation, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, Bruker Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, established research partnerships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in plant biotechnology and laboratory equipment technologies. As demand for advanced plant genomics tools, automated growth and monitoring systems, and compliant agricultural research infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (11%)

o Illumina, Inc. (3%)

o Agilent Technologies, Inc. (3%)

o QIAGEN N.V. (1%)

o PerkinElmer, Inc. (1%)

o Waters Corporation (1%)

o Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (1%)

o Bruker Corporation (1%)

o Eppendorf AG (1%)

o Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (0.3%)

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the plant biotechnology equipment market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta AG, UPL Limited, Monsanto Company, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont Pioneer, FMC Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Evogene Ltd, Novozymes, Pivot Bio, Indigo Ag, Concentric, Joyn Bio, Ginkgo Bioworks, Shanghai Beimoo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Nutrifirst Biotech Inc., and PhytoTech Labs.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the plant biotechnology equipment market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Tecan Group Ltd., Hemco Corp., Labline Instruments India Pvt Ltd, Patil Biotech Pvt Ltd, Yashwant Agrotech, Gayatri Bio Life Sciences, Coastal BioTech, Patel Bio Energy, Krebs Bio-Chemicals Ltd, Shiv Biotech, Richi Biotech, and Anode Scientific.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market?

• Major end users in the plant biotechnology equipment market include Danaher Corporation.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• High-throughput gene-editing systems and portable phenotyping platforms are transforming the plant biotechnology equipment market by enhancing precision, improving scalability in trait development, and enabling real-time data-driven analytics in crop improvement and breeding programs.

• Example: In July 2023, Cibus opened a dedicated high-throughput gene-editing facility for trait production.

• Its optimized gene-editing tools, scalable infrastructure, and streamlined development workflows enhance operational efficiency, support faster and more predictable trait discovery, and accelerate the commercialization of improved crop varieties in agricultural biotechnology.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Enabling Rapid And Scalable Agroinfiltration Through Advanced Automated Systems

• Modernizing Plant Propagation Practices By Integrating Automated Workflows

• Establishing Demonstration Plants To Accelerate Alternative Protein Development

• Integrated Digital Ecosystems Enhance Bioprocess Reproducibility And Scalable Biotechnology Operations

