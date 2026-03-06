Sharla Riead to Present at 2026 RESNET Conference for Energy Professionals and Code Officials

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharla Riead is the Chair of the RESNET Standards Development Committee SDC 200 and is responsible to oversee RESNET’s education, training assessment and certification standards and amending the standards. She will be presenting with two other RESNET committee chairs on the Standards Development Process used to standardize the training, certification, and implementation of new standards. The 2026 RESNET Conference will be held on March 17th through the 20th of 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

Ms. Riead participates in code development and training programs for regional and national energy efficiency and green building programs, such as the EPA ENERGY STAR program. She has been in the field since 1979 and is a recognized leader in renewable energy, sustainable technology, energy efficiency and green construction. Ms. Riead runs the EnergySmart Institute, a RESNET* accredited Training Providership, as well as working as an International Codes Council (ICC) Preferred Education Provider and is currently developing education courses for use in Europe and South America.

As a Building Scientist, she consults with builders, trades, code officials, energy professionals and program sponsors with an emphasis on energy efficiency, building durability and occupant health and safety. Ms. Riead works closely with builders, architects, and home buyers to ensure their green goals are met and works closely with building officials, city governments, non-profit organizations, and program sponsors to help ensure measured climate, energy, safety, affordability, and durability results achieve program goals.

*RESNET: Residential Energy Services Network at RESNET.us

Hathmore Technologies offers online on-demand courses about energy efficiency, renewable technologies, sustainable/green projects and more through the EnergySmart Institute-ESI. (EnergySmartInstitute.com) ESI courses and certifications are recognized by the ENERGY STAR program, the International Codes Council, and RESNET, the Residential Energy Services Network.

