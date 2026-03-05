Houzeo’s King William Neighborhood Guide Can Help Home Shoppers Discover If They’ll Love Moving Here

The newly released guide offers in-depth insights into the King William neighborhood, helping buyers assess safety, demographics, and housing trends.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, announced Houzeo Neighborhoods, a one-stop destination for home shoppers and renters to learn about more than 2,000 neighborhoods. This guide highlights the area's vibe, photos, and top-tier amenities, allowing buyers to compare neighborhood-specific factors, including crime data, population size, income statistics, age breakdown, gender ratio, and the local job market.The King William, San Antonio , guide empowers buyers to look beyond the listing price, analyzing this area through the lens of long-term equity and lifestyle compatibility. Houzeo Neighborhoods is one of its kind, offering consumers an authentic feel of everyday life in a neighborhood. This guide will help buyers make informed decisions about one of Texas’s most sought-after locations. The neighborhood data is sourced from the FBI Crime Data Explorer (CDE) and the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) 5-year estimates. It is then processed into Houzeo’s proprietary "Smart Year-over-Year (YoY) Change" and "Data Quality Scores," allowing buyers to assess a neighborhood’s compatibility.Houzeo’s guide empowers home buyers and renters to explore the King William community and decide if it’s the right place to call home. Along with key neighborhood highlights, it showcases King William’s historic charm and vibrant cultural atmosphere. Home to approximately 23,342 residents, the area reflects a welcoming, balanced community, with a postgraduate rate of 21.3% among adults 25 and older. With a median age of 35 and an almost even gender ratio of 50% male to 49.9% female, King William attracts professionals, families, and history enthusiasts alike.Buyers exploring King William, San Antonio homes for sale will find a distinctive mix of properties. These range from beautifully restored Victorian homes to charming historic residences with timeless character. This iconic neighborhood offers convenient access to Downtown San Antonio, I-35, and cultural hotspots like the San Antonio River Walk and the Blue Star Arts Complex. With 43 homes currently on the market and a median list price of $ 485,000 per month, options suit a variety of budgets and lifestyles. Whether one is searching for a preserved historic gem or a unique home near the city center, Houzeo’s guide allows buyers to move forward with confidence.Another sought-after neighborhood in San Antonio is The Dominion, a prestigious gated community known for its luxury estates, private streets, and scenic Hill Country surroundings. Home to upscale amenities and the renowned The Dominion Country Club, the area attracts executives, professionals, and families seeking privacy and resort-style living. Buyers exploring homes for sale in the Dominion, San Antonio , will find elegant custom residences, expansive properties, and beautifully designed homes, blending sophistication with comfort.Houzeo Neighborhoods is launching nationally, with enhanced photography and insights available in more than 100 neighborhoods in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Oakland, San Jose, Austin, and Las Vegas. More than 2,000 additional enhanced neighborhoods will be introduced throughout 2026.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to enhance the homebuying experience. Buyers can browse homes, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers, all on one app. Houzeo’s ultimate goal is to help buyers not just find the perfect home, but a place they’ll love.

