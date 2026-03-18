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Pre-Orders Open March 17 for 'The Joker (Concept Design by Lee Bermejo)' 1/4 Scale Statue.

Ultimate Premium Masterline Batman (Comics) The Joker (Concept Design by Lee Bermejo)

Front

Size

Swappable Parts

Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "The Joker (Concept Design by Lee Bermejo)" 1/4 Scale Statue. Pre-orders began March 17, 2026 (JST), with release set for October 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Written by Brian Azzarello and illustrated by Lee Bermejo, “The Joker” from the crime-noir graphic novel joins the Ultimate Premium Masterline.

Based on Lee Bermejo’s concept design, this statue is a 1/4 scale version derived from the 1/3 scale release announced in 2019. The portrait features pale skin tones, reddish whites of the eyes, a torn mouth, and yellowed teeth. The sculpting and paintwork have been updated for this release, and the costume includes a long coat and leather shoes.

The themed base incorporates motifs from “Batman: Noël,” including Batman, Robin, and the Bat-Signal.

Multiple interchangeable head sculpts with different expressions are included, along with a head stand for display.

The DX Bonus Version includes an additional head sculpt inspired by “Batman: Damned,” featuring a skull-like expression.

Product Name:
Ultimate Premium Masterline Batman (Comics) The Joker (Concept Design by Lee Bermejo) DX Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $1199
Edition Size: 450
Arrival Date: October 2027
Scale: 1/4
H: 53cm W: 36cm D: 34cm
Weight: Approx. 10.35 Kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items:
・The Joker-Themed Base
・Three (3) Swappable Heads (Grinning, Shouting, Damaged)
・Two (2) Head Stands
・One (1) Swappable Head (Damned) [BONUS PART]
・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]
Copyright:
BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: TM & © WBEI. (s26)

For more details, visit our online store.

Hiroya Kubota
Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.
info@prime1studio.co.jp
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Pre-Orders Open March 17 for 'The Joker (Concept Design by Lee Bermejo)' 1/4 Scale Statue.

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