Pre-Orders Open March 17 for 'The Joker (Concept Design by Lee Bermejo)' 1/4 Scale Statue.

Ultimate Premium Masterline Batman (Comics) The Joker (Concept Design by Lee Bermejo) Front Size Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "The Joker (Concept Design by Lee Bermejo)" 1/4 Scale Statue. Pre-orders began March 17, 2026 (JST), with release set for October 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Written by Brian Azzarello and illustrated by Lee Bermejo, “The Joker” from the crime-noir graphic novel joins the Ultimate Premium Masterline.Based on Lee Bermejo’s concept design, this statue is a 1/4 scale version derived from the 1/3 scale release announced in 2019. The portrait features pale skin tones, reddish whites of the eyes, a torn mouth, and yellowed teeth. The sculpting and paintwork have been updated for this release, and the costume includes a long coat and leather shoes.The themed base incorporates motifs from “Batman: Noël,” including Batman, Robin, and the Bat-Signal.Multiple interchangeable head sculpts with different expressions are included, along with a head stand for display.The DX Bonus Version includes an additional head sculpt inspired by “Batman: Damned,” featuring a skull-like expression.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline Batman (Comics) The Joker (Concept Design by Lee Bermejo) DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1199Edition Size: 450Arrival Date: October 2027Scale: 1/4H: 53cm W: 36cm D: 34cmWeight: Approx. 10.35 KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・The Joker-Themed Base・Three (3) Swappable Heads (Grinning, Shouting, Damaged)・Two (2) Head Stands・One (1) Swappable Head (Damned) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]Copyright:BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: TM & © WBEI. (s26)For more details, visit our online store

Ultimate Premium Masterline Batman (Comics) The Joker (Concept Design by Lee Bermejo) 360 View

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