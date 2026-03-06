Major Release at MWC 2026 | Hengtong Achieves New Breakthrough in G.654.D Ultra-Low Loss Fiber

G.654.D fiber Hengtong-2026MWC

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the grand opening of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) in Barcelona, Spain, Hengtong demonstrated the "hardcore" strength of Chinese enterprises in the next-generation optical network domain through a groundbreaking achievement in fundamental technology: Hengtong's independently developed G.654.D optical fiber has successfully achieved an attenuation coefficient of 0.144dB/km, setting a new performance record for similar products in China and reaching an international leading level. The realization of this milestone signifies that Hengtong has made systematic and leapfrog progress in fundamental optical fiber theory research and high-end fiber preform manufacturing processes.

The breakthrough in the key performance of G.654.D fiber directly provides a superior fundamental medium for long-distance, large-capacity, high-speed optical communication systems, particularly for future application scenarios such as 800G, 1.6T and higher-rate coherent transmission, marine communication networks, and thousand-kilometer-scale terrestrial backbones.

The attenuation coefficient is one of the core metrics for measuring fiber transmission performance. A lower value signifies less signal loss during transmission, enabling longer transmission distances and higher overall system capacity and efficiency. Hengtong has successfully and consistently controlled the attenuation coefficient of mass-produced G.654.D fiber at 0.144dB/km, approaching the theoretical limit for solid-core fiber.

This is not merely an improvement of a single parameter, but a testament to Hengtong's end-to-end autonomous control and precise mastery over the entire process chain, from high-purity raw materials at the very upstream stage to core preform deposition and precision drawing processes.

Hengtong has long been deeply engaged in research on the physical mechanisms of optical fibers and breakthroughs in key processes. The company possesses profound accumulation and core mastery in underlying material science and the precision control of advanced manufacturing processes, thereby solidifying a robust physical foundation for the research and development of next-generation optical transmission solutions.

Aligning with the congress theme and the hot topic of AI computing infrastructure construction, Hengtong also presented its innovative products and integrated solutions centered around "High Speed, Low Consumption, Full-Stack, and Green" at the exhibition. These offerings comprehensively address key scenarios such as intra-data center interconnection, cross-regional data transmission, and green energy efficiency optimization. Core products on display simultaneously included Hollow-Core Fiber, Ultra-Low Loss Fiber, fiber optic monitoring systems, high-speed optical modules, industrial PON, and marine equipment, highlighting the company's comprehensive portfolio spanning from fundamental technologies to complete network solutions.

