MWC 2026 | Hengtong Unveils 'Fiber Lane + AI Brain' to Forge a New Foundation for Global AI Computing Interconnection

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) held in Barcelona, Spain, Hengtong made a significant impact with its exhibition themed "Fiber Lane + AI Brain". Focusing on the construction of AI computing infrastructure, the company showcased a comprehensive range of cutting-edge innovations and integrated solutions, including Hollow-Core Fiber (HCF) and Ultra-Low Loss Fiber. Driven by its core technological capabilities centered on "High Speed, Low Consumption, Full-Stack, and Green", Hengtong's offerings comprehensively address key scenarios such as intra-data center interconnection, cross-regional data transmission, and green energy efficiency optimization, providing robust optical communication support for the global AI industry.

*01* Optical Interconnection for AI Computing Networks

Addressing Core Challenges in AI Computing Scenarios to Strengthen the AI Infrastructure

Targeting next-generation computing scenarios like large AI model training and distributed computing collaboration, and addressing core challenges such as terabit-level ultra-large bandwidth, nanosecond-level ultra-low latency, and large-scale concurrent interconnection, Hengtong has developed an integrated optical interconnection solution that deeply integrates three core scenarios: cluster interconnection within AI computing centers, campus interconnection, and inter-rack interconnection. The solution boasts core advantages such as all-optical high-speed interconnection, deterministic low-latency transmission, high reliability and stable operation, and elastic and flexible scalability, fully meeting the stringent requirements for极致 performance and high stability in top-tier AI computing infrastructure. This solution deeply integrates cutting-edge technologies like Hollow-Core and Multi-Core fibers, incorporating core products such as high-quality multimode fiber, high-fiber-count optical cables, high-speed optical modules, AOCs, connectors, MPOs, green cabling, and green energy systems. It delivers powerful computing power and lossless data transmission capabilities for intelligent computing scenarios across various industries, establishing itself as a key cornerstone supporting next-generation artificial intelligence and cloud computing infrastructures.

*02* Marine Communication Interconnection

Trans-oceanic Computing Link, Smoothing the Global AI Data Artery

Given that 99% of global communication relies on intercontinental undersea links, Hengtong's Marine Communication Solution provides end-to-end turnkey services encompassing survey, design, products, construction, and maintenance. At this exhibition, Hengtong Submarine Communications featured three core products – the 32-fiber-pair submarine optical cable, the 32-fiber-pair repeater, and the underwater special cable system – comprehensively demonstrating the company's leading innovation strength and full-system delivery capability in the global marine communication and subsea engineering fields.

Beyond the communication sector, the exhibition also showcased a 96-core umbilical cable and a static/dynamic system solution for the offshore oil and gas sector. This solution has been successfully implemented in interconnections between multiple offshore platforms and floating platforms, effectively empowering offshore oil field development and highlighting Hengtong's comprehensive technical prowess in complex marine engineering environments.

*03* FTTx Full-Scenario Solution

One-Stop Coverage Enabling All-Optical Network Construction

Addressing the rapid development needs of the digital economy and all-optical network construction, Hengtong unveiled its FTTx Full-Scenario Fiber Optic Connection Solution, achieving one-stop, full-scenario network coverage from backbone access to final drop to the user's premises. Among the highlights, the modular stainless steel optical fiber cross-connect cabinet, with its modular design, high density, excellent weather resistance, and high impact resistance, provides reliable physical infrastructure for the flexible deployment and smooth expansion of feeder and distribution cables. The high-density fiber optic closure, featuring innovative modular designs like stackable and flip-type splice trays, achieves higher fiber capacity within the same volume, efficiently adapting to different installation environments and space-constrained scenarios. A diverse range of home access solutions offer economical, fast, and reliable "last mile" connectivity, flexibly adapting to various application scenarios and facilitating the efficient deployment and comprehensive coverage of FTTx networks.

*04* AI+ Industrial Communication Solution

TSN-PON Integration Innovation Driving Industrial Intelligence Upgrade

At the exhibition, Hengtong's TSN-PON Industrial Communication Solution was also on display. This solution deeply integrates Time-Sensitive Networking and Passive Optical Network technologies, offering prominent advantages such as high bandwidth and low latency. It efficiently meets the demands of industrial big data transmission, is compatible with multiple mainstream industrial protocols like PROFINET, effectively reduces network construction complexity, shortens deployment periods, and lowers subsequent operation and maintenance costs. This solution fundamentally addresses pain points associated with traditional copper cabling, such as susceptibility to interference and performance degradation due to aging, supporting high-speed and stable operation of industrial equipment. It enhances network transmission efficiency by over 50%, significantly boosting production efficiency and network flexibility, injecting strong momentum into industrial intelligence upgrades.

*05* Hollow-Core Fiber Leadership

New Breakthroughs in Ultra-Low Loss Fiber

Next-Generation Core Technology Supporting Global AI Computing Transmission

As one of the core technological highlights of the exhibition, Hengtong has achieved a significant breakthrough in Hollow-Core Fiber (HCF) technology: compared to traditional solid-core fibers, it reduces transmission latency by 33% and offers a bandwidth potential exceeding 200 THz. This technology has already initiated trials in multiple overseas locations and successfully won bids for domestic DCI commercial projects, achieving the first commercial deployment of a hollow-core fiber financial dedicated line in China. This provides faster, lower-latency core optical communication support for global AI computing infrastructure.

The exhibition also showcased the latest advancements in G.654.E and G.654.D fibers. The newly announced progress for G.654.D fiber reveals an attenuation breakthrough, reaching 0.144 dB/km.

The attenuation coefficient is a core metric for measuring fiber transmission performance. A lower value signifies less signal loss during transmission, enabling longer transmission distances and higher overall system capacity and efficiency. The attenuation coefficient for mass-produced G.654.D fiber is consistently controlled at the 0.144 dB/km level, approaching the theoretical limit for solid-core fiber. This breakthrough is not merely an improvement of a single parameter but a testament to Hengtong's end-to-end autonomous control and precise mastery over the entire process chain, from high-purity raw materials to core preform deposition and precision drawing processes. This key performance breakthrough in G.654.D fiber directly provides a superior fundamental medium for long-distance, large-capacity, high-speed optical communication systems, particularly for future application scenarios such as 800G, 1.6T and higher-rate coherent transmission, marine communication networks, and thousand-kilometer-scale terrestrial backbones.

From the AI computing foundation to the all-optical information highway and intercontinental undersea communications, Hengtong will continue to collaborate with global partners to continuously empower numerous industries to enter the AI era, providing solid optical communication support for the development of the global AI industry.

