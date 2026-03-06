Fitness Expert Joseph A. Staszak of Epic Swagger Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The self-assurance of feeling great in your skin isn’t found in a shopping spree. Rather, it’s built in the gym, tracked at the table, and carried into every part of life. Joe Staszak, the founder of Epic Swagger, is flipping the script on personal transformation, showing clients that the best outfit they’ll ever own is a body shaped by consistency, discipline, and a rock-solid mindset.

“People spend fortunes on designer outfits, but nothing feels better than wearing a body you’re proud of every single day,” says Staszak. “When you walk out the door with confidence and vitality, even your old clothes look brand new.”

A Program Rooted in Simplicity, Not Hype

Epic Swagger isn’t about quick fixes, fitness fads, or grueling routines that burn people out. Staszak’s approach cuts through the noise with a simple, mathematically certain system built on three key elements: daily steps, consistent nutrition tracking, and resistance training. No two-hour daily gym marathons. No swearing off your favorite foods for life. No believing fitness is reserved for the young or time-rich.

“It’s simple, but not always easy,” Staszak explains. “You don’t need orange theory, endless boot camps, or an army of supplements. We get you moving in ways that fit your life, dial in your food without deprivation, and apply a dose of strength training with just four sessions a week, forty-five minutes each.”

Nutrition Without Nonsense

At Epic Swagger, food isn’t the enemy. Instead of demonizing carbs or idolizing protein powders, Staszak teaches a balanced, flexible approach. Clients receive tailored protein, carb, and fat guidelines, with an emphasis on tracking. The program utilizes tools like Fitness Pal for quick, practical logging, so users gain awareness without obsession.

“Most people are shocked at how many extra calories sneak in if they rely on guesswork,” says Staszak. “Treat your body like a business. If you don’t know where the calories are coming in and going out, you’re leaving results to chance.”

And yes, protein shakes and bars make the cut for convenience, but whole food sources are always welcome. The real secret? Consistency over perfection.

Swagger Defined: Confidence Rooted in Alignment

For Staszak, the results go far beyond the mirror. The Epic Swagger philosophy is all about assurance that comes from self-belief and alignment with one’s actions.

“Swagger is not arrogance. It’s walking through life knowing you keep promises to yourself,” Staszak reflects. “Our program’s biggest rewards are excellence and confidence, not just physical changes. Discipline in the gym seeps into your work, your relationships, and your daily interactions.”

From high-powered executives to everyday parents, clients find that gaining control over their health unlocks new levels of confidence. “The person who shows up feeling like a million bucks regardless of what they’re wearing commands a different kind of attention and opportunity,” he adds.

Mindset Over Motivation: The Missing Link

Staszak’s straightforward system has produced lasting change for men and women alike, but he emphasizes that desire trumps discipline every time. “How bad do you want it? If you’re just dabbling, you’ll keep finding excuses. If you really want it, you’ll find the time, no matter how busy you are.”

He also tackles the psychological side of the journey, helping clients course-correct after setbacks without shame. The Epic Swagger community is about accountability, not judgment. “Everyone has an off day. What matters is getting back on track and not letting a mistake become a new habit.”

Staszak is candid about over training and over complicating fitness, which is a common trap for high-achievers. His mantra: minimal effective dose. “You don’t need to crawl out of the gym. You just need the right mixture of effort and recovery,” he says.

And the benefits? “Sex is better. Relationships improve. People start treating you differently, not just because of aesthetics, but because you’re carrying yourself differently. Attractiveness is as much about how you speak and move as how you look.”

A Zero-Risk Guarantee

Epic Swagger isn’t for everyone; entry is by interview only. Staszak works with clients ready to commit, not just curious. And for those who follow the program as designed? Success is guaranteed or they get their money back.

“It’s numbers, not luck. If someone puts in the work, results follow, even if their starting point means it takes longer than 90 days,” Staszak affirms.

Looking Ahead

Despite overcoming significant health challenges (including a recent spinal cord injury), Staszak is more dedicated than ever to showing others what’s possible, regardless of setbacks. “If I can rehab myself back to health, I can help everyone discover their edge. There’s always a way forward.”

About Epic Swagger

Epic Swagger empowers clients to unlock elite results with a refreshingly clear approach centered around three pillars: attractiveness, excellence, and confidence. Rather than chasing fads or sacrificing endlessly, clients master proven nutrition and fitness strategies that start with a mindset-first philosophy. Forget the fleeting excitement of new clothes; instead imagine the lasting transformation of a new body, one that naturally elevates your swagger and outshines any wardrobe update.

Close Up Radio recently featured Joseph A. Staszak, founder of Epic Swagger, in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday March 2nd at 2pm EST, and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday April 6th at 2pm EST

For more information about Joseph A. Staszak, please visit https://epicswagger.com/

