BLUETTI Launches Elite 300 Portable Power Station in Canada, the World’s Smallest 3kWh Power Station

TORONTO, CANADA, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI , a global leader in clean energy storage solutions, today announced the official launch of the Elite 300 Portable Power Station in Canada. Designed for home backup, RV travel, and outdoor use, the Elite 300 delivers 3kWh of capacity in an ultra-compact design, offering a powerful yet portable energy solution for modern households and off-grid lifestyles.Certified by Frost & Sullivan as the world’s smallest 3kWh portable power station, the Elite 300 measures 366 × 305 × 297.5 mm and weighs approximately 26.3 kg (58 lbs). The compact design makes it easy to store in apartments, cabins, or RVs while still delivering reliable high-capacity backup power.The Elite 300 also features fast charging performance, reaching 80% charge in just 78 minutes and achieving a full charge in approximately 1.6 hours, allowing users to quickly prepare for outages or outdoor adventures. The unit is rated IP20, providing protection suitable for indoor environments and controlled spaces.With its 3kWh capacity, the Elite 300 can power essential home appliances during outages, including refrigerators, CPAP machines, routers, lighting, and small kitchen devices. The system is designed to provide dependable energy during power interruptions as well as convenient off-grid electricity for camping, RV travel, and mobile living.The Elite 300 officially became available in Canada on March 8, 2026, at 10:00 PM EST. The product launches with a limited Early Bird price of C$1,699, valid through April 8, 2026.For media audiences, a 6% exclusive discount:PRElite300 on the Elite 300 product series is also available during the launch period.More information about the Elite 300 and the full BLUETTI portable power lineup can be found on the official website.About BLUETTIFounded in 2013, BLUETTI has developed into a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup solutions. With a commitment to sustainable energy storage and a growing portfolio of proprietary technologies, BLUETTI empowers millions of users across 120+ countries to live independent, energy-resilient lives.

