The Telecom Managed Services Market is projected to grow to a value of US $58.54 billion by 2030.

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Telecom Managed Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The telecom managed services market is witnessing significant growth as the industry evolves to meet increasing demands for network management and operational efficiency. With advancements in technology and expanding connectivity needs, this sector is set to experience considerable expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, major players, and regional trends shaping this dynamic field.

Expanding Market Size and Future Outlook for Telecom Managed Services

The telecom managed services market has seen rapid growth in recent times. It is projected to increase from $29.73 billion in 2025 to $34.11 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by the expansion of telecom network infrastructure, increasing operational complexities faced by service providers, early adoption of managed network services, growth in the mobile subscriber base, and mounting capital expenditure pressures.

Download a free sample of the telecom managed services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8571&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $58.54 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.5%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the widespread deployment of 5G networks, rising demand for comprehensive managed services, growth in cloud-native telecom architectures, a stronger focus on optimizing service quality, and greater reliance on third-party service providers. Key trends anticipated during this period are the expansion of outsourced network management, increased adoption of cloud-based telecom operations, integration of AI-driven network monitoring solutions, cost optimization through managed services, and enhanced network security management.

Understanding Telecom Managed Services and Their Role

Telecom managed services involve outsourcing telecom operations to third-party providers. This approach enables telecom companies to reduce operational costs and concentrate more on their core business activities and strategic initiatives. By leveraging managed services, telecom operators can streamline their processes, improve service delivery, and focus on innovation rather than day-to-day operational challenges.

View the full telecom managed services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telecom-managed-services-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

The Rising Internet Penetration Boosting Telecom Managed Services Demand

One of the major forces propelling the telecom managed services market is the growing internet penetration worldwide. This increase is largely fueled by the widespread use of smartphones and the expanding influence of social networking platforms. The surge in internet users creates heightened demand for managed services that handle contracts, billing, legacy equipment support, user issues, and enhanced customer experience.

For example, in August 2023, the UK Parliament reported that by 2050, there will be approximately 24 billion interconnected devices globally. Additionally, the number of smartphone users in the UK alone is expected to reach 61 million by 2024. This rapid growth in internet users is a strong driver for the telecom managed services market expansion.

Regional Landscape and Market Share of Telecom Managed Services

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the telecom managed services market. The market report covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on regional market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Telecom Managed Services Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

managed services global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/managed-services-global-market-report

telecom operations management global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telecom-operations-management-global-market-report

telecom IT services global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telecom-it-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.