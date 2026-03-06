Managed Print Services Market Analysis Report 2026: Major Trends, Growth Factors, and Forecast Overview

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Managed Print Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The managed print services market has been experiencing robust expansion recently, as businesses increasingly seek efficient and cost-effective print management solutions. With evolving workplace dynamics and technological advancements, this market is positioned for significant growth over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, leading regions, and key trends shaping this sector.

Managed Print Services Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2026

The managed print services market has seen considerable growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $48.95 billion in 2025 to $53.51 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This historical growth has been driven by companies’ heightened focus on reducing operational costs, expanding digital office initiatives, managing increasingly complex print environments, wider adoption of multifunction printers, and stricter regulatory compliance demands. Looking ahead, the market is expected to further accelerate, reaching $76.83 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5%, fueled by factors such as the shift toward paperless offices, rising demand for secure cloud printing, growth of hybrid work models, deeper integration of AI-powered print analytics, and increased outsourcing of IT-managed services.

Factors Contributing to the Expansion of Managed Print Services

One major driver behind managed print services growth is the growing emphasis on print security spending. Print security encompasses the safe management of print devices and related infrastructure, helping organizations protect sensitive information while promoting eco-friendly practices. For example, in May 2023, Xerox reported that 79% of organizations expected their print security budgets to increase in 2024, with even higher percentages—86% in the US and 85% in business, professional services, and retail sectors—anticipating heightened spending. This trend highlights the rising importance of safeguarding print environments against risks.

Print security challenges have become more pronounced recently, further propelling market demand. According to Xerox’s The Print Security Landscape report from May 2023, 67% of surveyed companies experienced at least one print-related data breach in the past year, up from 61% in 2023. The average financial cost per breach surged by 38% year-over-year to £1,028,346. These alarming figures emphasize the critical need for managed print services focused on security, which is fueling market growth.

Dominant Regions in the Managed Print Services Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the managed print services market. This region is also expected to lead in growth during the forecast period through 2026. The market analysis includes key geographical areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Future of Managed Print Services

The market is witnessing an increasing adoption of cloud-based print management solutions, driven by the need for secure and efficient document workflows. Businesses are focusing on optimizing print costs while expanding remote print monitoring capabilities. Additionally, there is a growing integration of advanced analytics and reporting tools, which help organizations gain deeper insights into their printing operations and make informed decisions.

The Rise of Hybrid Workplaces Fuels Demand

The expansion of hybrid work environments is a significant trend influencing the managed print services market. As employees work both remotely and onsite, companies require flexible and secure print solutions that can accommodate this new model. Secure cloud printing technologies and AI-driven analytics are playing a crucial role in meeting these evolving workplace needs, helping to streamline document management across diverse locations.

