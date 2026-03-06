Biobank Equipment Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Biobank Equipment Market 2026: Innovation and Competition in Sample Preservation

Expected to grow to $6.5 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The biobank equipment market is dominated by a mix of global life sciences equipment manufacturers and specialized biobank technology firms. Companies are focusing on advanced sample storage systems, automated handling solutions, precision temperature-controlled units, and robust quality control and compliance frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent operational and regulatory standards. Emphasis on sample integrity, reproducibility of storage conditions, and integration of digital inventory management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving global biobanking and research sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Biobank Equipment Market?

• According to our research, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The bioresearch and sample management division of the company, which is directly involved in the biobank equipment market, provides a wide range of sample storage systems, automated handling solutions, temperature-controlled units, and consumables that support biobanking, clinical research, and regulated laboratory environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Biobank Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the biobank equipment market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Azenta Life Sciences (formerly Brooks Automation Inc), Hamilton Company, Tecan Group Ltd, PHC Holdings Corporation, Sartorius AG, Qiagen N.V., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, BioLife Solutions Inc, Avantor, Inc., Haier Biomedical, Taylor-Wharton International LLC, Stemcell Technologies Inc, Eppendorf AG, Revvity Inc (formerly Perkinelmer Inc), Micronic Holding B.V, Custom Biogenic Systems Inc, LVL Technologies GmbH And Co KG, TTP Labtech Ltd, Biokryo GmbH.

How Concentrated Is The Biobank Equipment Market?

The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 18% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent sample storage standards, compliance with biobanking and laboratory regulations, precision engineering requirements, and the need for reliability in sample preservation and research operations. Leading players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Azenta Life Sciences (formerly Brooks Automation Inc), Hamilton Company, Tecan Group Ltd, PHC Holdings Corporation, Sartorius AG, Qiagen N.V., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, BioLife Solutions Inc, Avantor, Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified biobank equipment portfolios, established research and clinical partnerships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in automated storage, sample handling, and preservation technologies. As demand for secure, reliable, and automated biobanking solutions grows, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (2%)

o Azenta Life Sciences (formerly Brooks Automation Inc) (2%)

o Hamilton Company (2%)

o Tecan Group Ltd (2%)

o PHC Holdings Corporation (2%)

o Sartorius AG (2%)

o Qiagen N.V. (2%)

o Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (1%)

o BioLife Solutions Inc (1%)

o Avantor, Inc. (1%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Biobank Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=28963&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Biobank Equipment Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the biobank equipment market include Merck KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd., Eppendorf AG, QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Techne Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, PerkinElmer Inc., Corning Incorporated, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs Inc., BioVision Inc., and Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Biobank Equipment Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the Biobank Equipment market include Cen-Med Enterprises, Nor-Lake Scientific, Amsbio, Antylia Scientific, Cole-Parmer Essentials, Sumer Instrument, and BioMedhelix Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Biobank Equipment Market?

• Major end users in the Biobank Equipment market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Azenta Life Sciences, NuAire Inc., Brooks Life Sciences, Cryoport Inc., BioCision, So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Chart Industries Inc., PromoCell GmbH, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, MilliporeSigma, and Isenet Biobanking Inc.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Automated cryogenic storage systems are transforming the biobank equipment market by enhancing sample integrity, reducing manual labor, and enabling efficient, hands-free management of valuable biospecimens.

• Example: In February 2024, Azenta Inc. launched the BioArc Ultra, an automated ultracold sample management system.

• Its high-density storage architecture, robotic retrieval system, and intelligent sample tracking software enhance operational efficiency, minimize thermal disruption, and ensure optimal sample preservation.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Leveraging Standardized Biobank Assessment Tools To Improve Quality Management, Compliance, And Operational Consistency

• Enhancing Dual-Voltage Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers To Improve Laboratory Flexibility, Efficiency, And Sample Preservation

• Deploying Next-Generation Solutions To Enable Efficient, Secure, And Scalable Biobank Sample Management

Access The Detailed Biobank Equipment Market Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biobank-equipment-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.