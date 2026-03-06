Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market 2026: Research Organizations Expanding Global Studies

Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2026_Competitors

The Business Research Company's Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The infectious disease clinical trials market is dominated by a mix of global contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical sponsors, and specialized clinical research service providers. Companies are focusing on decentralized trial models, advanced patient recruitment platforms, real-time data capture systems, adaptive trial designs, and strengthened regulatory compliance frameworks to enhance trial efficiency and accelerate vaccine and therapeutic development. Emphasis on rapid outbreak response capabilities, global site networks in high-incidence regions, data integrity, and adherence to international regulatory standards remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is critical for stakeholders seeking faster trial execution, strategic research partnerships, and innovation in infectious disease prevention and treatment within the evolving global healthcare ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market?

• According to our research, IQVIA Holdings Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The company’s research and development solutions (R&DS) division, which is directly involved in the infectious disease clinical trials market, provides end-to-end clinical trial management, patient recruitment and site activation services, decentralized trial technologies, real-world evidence analytics, and regulatory consulting that support the efficient execution of vaccine and anti-infective therapeutic studies across global research networks.

Who Are The Major Players In The Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market?

Major companies operating in the infectious disease clinical trials market are IQVIA Holdings Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD), Fortrea Holdings Inc., Parexel International, ICON Plc, Syneos Health, Pfizer Inc., Labcorp Holdings Inc. (Covance), Moderna, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gilead Sciences Inc., Roche Holding AG, Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Medpace Holdings, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, WuXi AppTec, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Lambda Therapeutic, Johnson & Johnson, Ergomed, AbbVie Inc., TB Alliance, Pharm-Olam.

How Concentrated Is The Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market?

The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 23% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by complex global trial protocols, stringent ethical and patient safety requirements, evolving infectious disease regulatory frameworks, and the need for rapid, large-scale patient recruitment during outbreak scenarios. Leading players such as IQVIA Holdings Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD), Fortrea Holdings Inc., Parexel International, ICON Plc, Syneos Health, Pfizer Inc., Labcorp Holdings Inc. (Covance), Moderna, Inc., and Merck & Co. Inc. hold notable market shares through global site networks, decentralized clinical trial capabilities, vaccine and anti-infective development expertise, strong regulatory track records, and strategic partnerships with governments and health agencies. As demand for rapid vaccine development, pandemic preparedness, and innovative anti-infective therapies increases, strategic collaborations, digital trial innovation, and geographic expansion are expected to further strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o IQVIA Holdings Inc. (3%)

o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD) (2%)

o Fortrea Holdings Inc. (2%)

o Parexel International (2%)

o ICON plc (2%)

o Syneos Health (2%)

o Pfizer Inc. (2%)

o Labcorp Holdings Inc. (Covance) (2%)

o Moderna, Inc. (2%)

o Merck & Co. Inc. (2%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=29097&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the infectious disease clinical trials market include Almac Group Limited, BBI Solutions OEM Limited, Biocair International Ltd., C2 Pharma S.à r.l., Catalent Inc., Creative Diagnostics LLC, Lonza Group AG, Medix Biochemica Group Oy, Movianto GmbH, Patheon Inc., PCI Pharma Services, Sartorius AG, Sharp Services LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the infectious disease clinical trials market include Allucent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., CVS Health Corporation, Doherty Clinical Trials Ltd., Good Neighbor Pharmacy, Kroger Health, Novotech Pty Limited, PatientsLikeMe LLC, Pharmacyclics LLC, Rite Aid Corporation, Target Corporation, The Kroger Co., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and Walmart Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market?

• Major end users in the infectious disease clinical trials market include AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Danaher Corporation, ICON plc, iProcess Global Research Inc., IQVIA Holdings Inc., McKesson Corporation, Medpace Holdings Inc., Syneos Health Inc., OCT Clinical Trails LLC, Versiti Clinical Trials, VWR International LLC, Woodley Trial Solutions, hVIVO plc, Parexel International Corporation, and PPD Inc.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Novel combination therapy regimens are transforming the infectious disease clinical trials market by enhancing therapeutic efficacy, reducing drug resistance risks, and improving long-term patient outcomes through multi-agent treatment strategies.

• Example: In April 2024, AIDS Clinical Trials Group launched A5374, a Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating an innovative combination regimen for individuals.

• Its integrated approach combining therapeutic T-cell vaccines, broadly neutralizing antibodies, and immune-modulating therapy enables immune-mediated viral control assessment, strengthens viral suppression analysis, and supports the exploration of treatment strategies that may reduce dependence on continuous antiretroviral therapy.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Initiation Of Large-Scale Safety And Efficacy Trials For Novel Tuberculosis Vaccines

• Launch Of Phase 3 Clinical Trials For Novel Antibiotic Candidates To Combat Drug-Resistant Infections

• Development Of Monoclonal Antibody-Based Therapies For Infectious Diseases

• Adoption Of mRNA Vaccine Platforms To Accelerate Next-Generation Infectious Disease Development

Access The Detailed Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/infectious-disease-clinical-trials-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.