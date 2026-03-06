Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market 2026: Energy Efficiency Innovations Gaining Momentum

Exhaust Heat Recovery System Global Market Report 2026_Competitors

The Business Research Company's Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The exhaust heat recovery system market is dominated by a mix of global automotive component manufacturers and specialized thermal management technology providers. Companies are focusing on advanced heat exchanger designs, compact and lightweight system architectures, integrated waste heat recovery modules, and enhanced emission control and energy efficiency solutions to strengthen market presence and comply with stringent environmental regulations. Emphasis on fuel efficiency standards, reduction of carbon emissions, optimization of engine performance, and integration with hybrid and electrified powertrain platforms remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving automotive and industrial energy efficiency sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market?

• According to our research, MAHLE GmbH led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The company’s thermal management and engine systems division, which is directly involved in the exhaust heat recovery system market, provides advanced heat exchangers, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) coolers, and integrated waste heat recovery modules that enhance fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and optimize overall engine performance across passenger and commercial vehicle platforms.

Who Are The Major Players In The Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market?

Major companies operating in the exhaust heat recovery system market are MAHLE GmbH, Denso Corporation, Forvia Faurecia SE, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Valeo SE, Tenneco Inc., Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Schaeffler AG, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Bosal International N.V., Dana Incorporated, GE Vernova, IHI Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Viessmann Group, Babcock & Wilcox, Senior Flexonics, EnviroKinetics, Inc., Exergy International SRL, GEA Group, Anguil Environmental Systems, Ormat Technologies, Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market?

The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 22% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent emission norms, advanced thermal engineering requirements, integration complexity with modern powertrain systems, high capital investment in R&D, and the need for proven performance, durability, and fuel efficiency across automotive and industrial applications. Leading players such as MAHLE GmbH, Denso Corporation, Forvia Faurecia SE, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Valeo SE, Tenneco Inc., Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Schaeffler AG, hold notable market shares through diversified exhaust thermal management portfolios, strong OEM partnerships, global manufacturing footprints, vertically integrated supply chains, and continuous innovation in compact heat exchangers, EGR coolers, and integrated waste heat recovery modules. As demand for improved fuel economy, lower emissions, and hybrid-compatible thermal solutions grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o MAHLE GmbH (3%)

o Denso Corporation (3%)

o Forvia Faurecia SE (3%)

o Continental AG (2%)

o Robert Bosch GmbH (2%)

o Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (2%)

o Valeo SE (2%)

o Tenneco Inc. (2%)

o Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG (2%)

o Schaeffler AG (1%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=29057&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the exhaust heaExhaust Heat Recovery System Market Reportt recovery system market include ArcelorMittal S.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO Holdings Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG, JFE Steel Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, Voestalpine AG, Nucor Corporation, Kobe Steel Ltd., Outokumpu Oyj, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Aperam S.A., Carpenter Technology Corporation, Sandvik AB, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Severstal Public Joint Stock Company, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd. (Baosteel), SSAB AB, Tenaris S.A., Vallourec S.A., AMETEK Inc., Hesteel Group Company Limited, Eramet S.A., and Jiangsu Shagang Group Co. Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the exhaust heat recovery system market include W.W. Grainger Inc., Fastenal Company, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc., Ferguson plc, Anixter International Inc., Motion Industries Inc., HD Supply Holdings Inc., RS Group plc, Graybar Electric Company Inc., DistributionNOW, BDI-Bearing Distributors Inc., Würth Group, Airgas Inc., Avnet, Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Allied Electronics & Automation, Rubix Group International Ltd., IBT Industrial Solutions, Kaman Industrial Technologies Corporation, Lawson Products Inc., Hisco Inc., MRC Global Inc., and DXP Enterprises Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market?

• Major end users in the exhaust heat recovery system market include Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Stellantis N.V., Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault Group, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Volvo Car Corporation, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Public Limited Company, Tesla Inc., Rivian Automotive Inc., Lucid Group Inc., Tata Motors Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, BYD Company Limited, NIO Inc., XPeng Inc., SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, First Automobile Works Group Corporation, and Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Advanced gas turbine technology is transforming the exhaust heat recovery system market by improving thermal efficiency, enhancing emission reduction, and enabling higher power output through optimized waste heat utilization in industrial and power generation applications.

• Example: In March 2024, GE Vernova Inc. launched a 1.3 GW advanced gas power project at Taiwan’s Hsinta Power Plant, strengthening large-scale power generation capacity with improved efficiency and lower emissions.

• Its advanced turbine design, enhanced heat recovery integration, and high-capacity output improve overall plant performance, support grid reliability, and contribute to cleaner and more sustainable energy production.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Implementing Waste Heat Recovery Systems To Enhance Energy Efficiency And Support Sustainable Power Generation

• Advancing Compact Heat Exchanger Technologies To Boost Fuel Efficiency

• Adopting High-Efficiency Plate Heat Exchangers To Strengthen Energy Transfer

• Deploying Waste Heat Recovery Boilers To Improve Overall System Performance

Access The Detailed Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/exhaust-heat-recovery-system-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.