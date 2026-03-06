Top 5 EB-5 Broker-Dealers recognized by EB5 Investors Magazine: Vivek Tandon Named Among Honorees

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sequence Financial Specialists LLC dba InvestAmerica announces that its Managing Director, Vivek Tandon, Esq., has been named a Top 5 Broker-Dealers Award winner by EB5 Investors Magazine. This recognition highlights leading FINRA/SEC-registered professionals in the EB-5 investment industry. See more: https://www.eb5brics.com/eb5-broker-dealer Award OverviewEB5 Investors Magazine selected Vivek Tandon among the Top 5 Broker-Dealers for 2025, based on industry standing and due diligence practices. The award appears in the magazine's latest edition, featuring winners across nine categories.Professional BackgroundVivek Tandon is a FINRA Series 7 and 63 licensed broker and SEC-registered representative. He holds a U.S. law license and focuses on EB-5 visa investments, advising clients on compliant investment opportunities in real estate and job-creating projects. About Vivek: https://www.eb5brics.com/ More about EB5 visa: https://www.eb5brics.com/united-states Firm InformationSequence Financial Specialists LLC is a broker-dealer registered with FINRA and a member of SIPC. The firm provides brokerage services in alternative investments, including EB-5 offerings, and operates under strict regulatory compliance.No offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy securities is made by this release. All securities transactions involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consult their financial advisor and review all offering documents before investing.About Sequence Financial Specialists LLCSequence Financial Specialists LLC dba InvestAmerica based in Florence, South Carolina, is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer specializing in alternative investment brokerage services.Media Contact:Vivek Tandon, Esq.Managing DirectorSequence Financial Specialists LLCEmail: vtandon@sequencefinancialspecialists.comPhone: (213) 319-6015Regulatory Note: This ranking is as of December 22, 2025, rated by EB5 Investors Magazine for the year 2025 from online votes submitted by various EB-5 industry service providers in an independent and unscientific poll. Investor benefits are unique and may vary. EB5 Investors Magazine received no compensation for this ranking. Past performance is not an indicator of future results.

