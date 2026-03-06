Drug Repositioning Service Market 2026: Companies Unlocking New Therapeutic Potential

Drug Repositioning Service Global Market Report 2026_Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The drug repositioning service market is dominated by a mix of global contract research organizations (CROs), biotechnology firms, and specialized AI-driven drug discovery providers. Companies are focusing on advanced bioinformatics platforms, real-world data analytics, high-throughput screening technologies, and computational modeling tools to strengthen market presence and accelerate candidate identification. Emphasis on reducing development timelines, minimizing R&D costs, improving clinical success rates, and ensuring regulatory compliance remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, innovation in precision medicine, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Drug Repositioning Service Market?

• According to our research, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 0.2% market share. The drug repositioning services division of the company leverages advanced AI-driven screening platforms, high-throughput biological data analytics, and computational modeling to identify new therapeutic uses for existing drug compounds, accelerating development timelines and reducing overall research and development costs.

Who Are The Major Players In The Drug Repositioning Service Market?

Major companies operating in the drug repositioning service market are Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eurofins Scientific (Eurofins Discovery), Excelra, AptarGroup, Inc., LTT Bio-Pharma, STALICLA, Melior Discovery, Inc., SOM Biotech, Insilico Medicine Inc., Biovista Inc., GVK Biosciences, Verge Genomics, Cyclica, RASA Life Science Informatics, VeriSIM Life, Revvity, Inc., Lantern Pharma, CD ComputaBio, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., Pharnext S.S., BenevolentAI Limited.

How Concentrated Is The Drug Repositioning Service Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 0.62% of total market revenue in 2024. This low level of concentration reflects evolving technological capabilities and regulatory complexities, driven by the need for advanced bioinformatics expertise, access to large-scale clinical and genomic datasets, intellectual property considerations, and compliance with global drug approval frameworks. Leading players such as Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eurofins Scientific (Eurofins Discovery), Excelra, AptarGroup, Inc., LTT Bio-Pharma, STALICLA, Melior Discovery, Inc., SOM Biotech, Insilico Medicine Inc., Biovista Inc. hold notable market positions through AI-driven discovery platforms, strong pharmaceutical partnerships, proprietary data assets, and continuous innovation in computational drug repositioning technologies. As demand for cost-effective drug development strategies, precision medicine approaches, and faster regulatory pathways increases, strategic collaborations, platform enhancements, and geographic expansion are expected to further strengthen the competitive positioning of these companies in the drug repositioning service market.

• Leading companies include:

o Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (0.2%)

o Eurofins Scientific (Eurofins Discovery) (0.2%)

o Excelra (0.1%)

o AptarGroup Inc. (0.05%)

o LTT Bio-Pharma (0.03%)

o STALICLA (0.02%)

o Melior Discovery Inc. (0.02%)

o SOM Biotech (0.02%)

o Insilico Medicine Inc. (0.02%)

o Biovista Inc. (0.01%)

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Drug Repositioning Service Market

• Major raw materials suppliers in the drug repositioning service market include Unravel Biosciences, CD Genomics, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc., Panxome, Inc., Pharmacelera, S.L., Socium Therapeutics, Inc., SOM Biotech, S.L., Triton Systems, Inc., GeneCentric Diagnostics, Inc., Rejuvenate Biomed, PSYCHOGENICS, INC., Iris Pharma, Inc., Physiogenex, Smart Pharma, Revivicor, Inc., and DEKA Research & Development Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Drug Repositioning Service Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the drug repositioning service market include IQVIA Holdings Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Covance Inc. (Labcorp Drug Development), WuXi AppTec, Inc., Medidata Solutions, Inc., Parexel International Corporation, PPD, Inc., Syneos Health, Inc., PRA Health Sciences, Inc., Celerion, Inc., Medpace, Inc., Worldwide Clinical Trials, Inc., KCR, Veristat, SPEC INDIA.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Drug Repositioning Service Market?

• Major end users in the drug repositioning service market include United Therapeutics Corporation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Novartis International AG, Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Roche Holding AG.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• AI-driven computational drug repositioning systems are transforming the drug repositioning service market by enabling systematic identification of new therapeutic indications through advanced data mining, machine learning, and large-scale biological data analysis.

• Example: In November 2024, UBE Corporation and FRONTEO Inc. launched a co-creation project to enhance AI-powered drug repositioning initiatives.

• The initiative integrates dry research (AI-based data analytics) with wet research (biological validation), leveraging FRONTEO’s Drug Discovery AI Factory and KIBIT technology to uncover previously unidentified disease–molecule relationships, accelerate hypothesis generation, and improve experimental validation efficiency.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Rising Drug Repositioning Initiatives To Accelerate Cost-Effective Therapeutic Development

• Streamlining Drug Development And Repurposing Through Practical Toolkits

• Launch Of Comprehensive Innovation Platforms To Advance Drug Repurposing

• Integration Of Computational Drug Repositioning Systems To Accelerate Ai-Driven Therapeutic Discovery

• Strategic Collaborations Leveraging AI-Enabled High-Throughput Screening To Advance Drug Repositioning

