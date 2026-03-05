Paranormal TV Personality Elizabeth Saint Launches Immersive Audio Series

Elizabeth Saint, paranormal television personality and creator of the immersive audio storytelling series Stories with Saint. Credit: Prospect Photography

Stories with Saint expands from an audience-driven text series into immersive audio fiction—an adult paranormal choose-your-own-adventure shaped by listeners.

Stories with Saint began with a nostalgia for old text-based video games and choose-your-own-adventure stories. Bringing those narratives into audio fiction lets them unfold in a more immersive way.” — Elizabeth Saint

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stories with Saint, the paranormal storytelling series created by Elizabeth Saint (Ghosts of Shepherdstown, The House in Between 2), officially launches its audio adaptation on Friday, March 13, 2026.

The series will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music, in addition to StoriesWithSaint.com.

What began as a weekly interactive digital narrative has evolved into a fully produced audio experience — blending psychological suspense, investigative realism, and immersive sound design.

One episode will premiere on March 13, with new immersive narrative podcast episodes released monthly.

A Storytelling Format That Invites the Audience In:

The original text version of Stories with Saint unfolds in five-part story arcs, with new installments released weekly — and each new story determined by audience vote. At the conclusion of every arc, listeners choose the theme of what comes next, making it a true “choose your own adventure” experience for adults.

Themes span paranormal investigations, cryptids, UFO and alien encounters, true crime, psychological horror, and the simply bizarre.

Voting takes place at StoriesWithSaint.com and through Elizabeth Saint’s Instagram and Facebook broadcast channels, creating a living, evolving narrative shaped by its community.

The audio series preserves this spirit of participation — and expands it.

One of the most distinctive aspects of the podcast is that fans of the interactive series are invited to audition and participate as voice actors. Each episode features a blend of professional performers and members of the Stories with Saint audience, creating a rare fusion of polished production and community collaboration.

Creative Team:

The audio adaptation is guided by an accomplished production team:

• Voice Direction by Fredi Bernstein, known for her work on Smile 2 (Paramount Pictures), American Horror Story (FX), and The Box (2025 Ambie Award nominee for Best Performance in Audio Fiction).

• Sound Design by Jordan Suckley.

• Podcast Intro Theme by music producer Al Creedon (Index, Control Top), with select tracks featured throughout the series.

• Sound Effects editing by Stuart Barefoot.

Together, the team delivers a cinematic listening experience that maintains the psychological depth and ambiguity that define the Stories with Saint universe.

About the Series:

Stories With Saint explores the tension between skepticism and belief, technology and consciousness, production and authenticity. Each narrative follows investigators, filmmakers, researchers or everyday people navigating environments where perception begins to fracture and reality feels increasingly unstable.

Rather than relying on shock value, the series leans into atmosphere, philosophical tension, and layered storytelling. Listeners are invited not only to experience the unknown — but to question how narratives themselves are shaped.

Every story begins with you.

About Elizabeth Saint:

Elizabeth Saint, producer, actress, and paranormal researcher known for her work in the paranormal and documentary space, including Ghosts of Shepherdstown, Paranormal Lockdown and The House In Between 2. She will also appear Steve Shippy’s upcoming documentary A Haunting on the Saginaw River: The Gray Ghost, scheduled for release this Fall.

Release Information:

Stories With Saint premieres Friday, March 13, 2026.

Available on:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

StoriesWithSaint.com

New episodes will continue to follow as part of ongoing seasonal arcs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.