Recombinant Proteins Manufacturing Market to Reach $7.12 Billion by 2030 – The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Recombinant Proteins Manufacturing Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2035

It will grow from $3.7 billion in 2025 to $4.21 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recombinant proteins manufacturing services industry is witnessing swift expansion, driven by advancements in biologics and the growing need for protein-based therapeutics. This sector plays a crucial role in supporting pharmaceutical and biotech companies by providing specialized production capabilities without the need for in-house facilities. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, leading regions, and key trends shaping this evolving field.

Recombinant Proteins Manufacturing Services Market Size and Future Outlook

The recombinant proteins manufacturing services market growth has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $3.7 billion in 2025 to $4.21 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This historical expansion is largely fueled by increased biologics research, a surge in academic protein studies, broader adoption of contract manufacturing, growing monoclonal antibody development, and the rise of numerous biotech startups.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate its growth further. By 2030, it is forecasted to reach $7.12 billion, growing at a CAGR of 14.0%. This anticipated rise is supported by a growing pipeline of protein-based therapeutics, greater outsourcing activities by pharmaceutical companies, heightened demand for scalable bioprocessing solutions, expansion of clinical-stage biologics, and a stronger emphasis on facilities compliant with regulatory standards. Key trends during this period include expanded outsourced protein production, increased custom expression services, rising requirements for GMP manufacturing, integrated end-to-end service offerings, and wider adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems.

Understanding Recombinant Proteins Manufacturing Services

Recombinant proteins manufacturing services provide outsourced solutions focused on producing proteins using recombinant DNA technology in controlled laboratory and industrial environments. These services encompass essential processes such as gene cloning, protein expression, purification, and quality testing to fulfill research, clinical, or commercial needs. By leveraging these services, organizations can tap into specialized expertise, advanced infrastructure, and regulatory-compliant workflows without investing heavily in their own manufacturing setups.

Key Factors Driving Growth in Recombinant Proteins Manufacturing Services

A major driver of growth in this market is the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars. These biologic drugs and their closely related versions are widely used in treating chronic, rare, and complex illnesses including cancer, autoimmune diseases, and metabolic disorders. The rising prevalence of such conditions, coupled with innovations in biologic drug development and expanded patient access to targeted therapies, has boosted demand significantly.

Additionally, recombinant proteins manufacturing services play a vital role in supporting the accelerated development and commercialization of these protein-based medicines. They provide scalable, high-quality production that meets regulatory requirements, enabling pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to shorten development cycles and ensure steady supply. For example, data from the UK government website GOV.UK shows that companies in the biopharmaceutical subsector achieved a total turnover of $135.5 billion (£98.9 billion) during the 2023/2024 period, marking a 15% increase from the previous year. This underscores how growing needs for biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars are propelling the recombinant proteins manufacturing services market forward.

Leading Regional Markets for Recombinant Proteins Manufacturing Services

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the recombinant proteins manufacturing services market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The comprehensive regional analysis includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and growth opportunities.

