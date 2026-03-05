Colombia Data Center Market to Reach USD 1.45 Billion Investment by 2031 | Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

Colombia plans to achieve carbon neutral by 2050, with hydroelectric sources responsible for almost 60% of electricity generation. ” — Jacob Turner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colombia data center market was valued at USD 450 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.45 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 21.46%. Growth is supported by accelerating digital transformation, rising AI-driven workloads, and sustained growth in internet and mobile penetration. Government-backed digital initiatives and increasing data consumption across enterprises are further strengthening demand for colocation and hyperscale infrastructure.

MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT): USD 1.45 Billion (2031)

MARKET SIZE (AREA): 230 Thousand Sq. feet (2031)

MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY): 59 MW (2031)

CAGR - INVESTMENT (2025-2031): 21.46%

COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE): USD 425 Million (2031)

HISTORIC YEAR: 2022-2024

BASE YEAR: 2025

FORECAST YEAR: 2026-2031

National AI Strategy Accelerates Colombia’s Digital Buildout

Colombia is advancing into a new phase of digital maturity, with artificial intelligence emerging as a strategic pillar of national economic transformation. The government is actively accelerating AI adoption through dedicated research centers, startup funding, and deployment across public services and critical infrastructure. Under the National Public Policy on Artificial Intelligence (CONPES), USD 116 million has been committed through 2030 to strengthen governance frameworks, develop digital talent, expand technological infrastructure, and promote responsible AI integration. In parallel, rapid 5G expansion, projected to reach 37.8 million subscribers by 2030, up from 2.9 million in 2024, is expected to drive data consumption and reinforce long-term investment in digital and data center infrastructure.

Colombia Data Center Market – Key Highlights

• Colombia is the fourth-largest economy in Latin America, emerging as a fast-growing data center hub after Brazil, Mexico, and Chile, supported by rising cloud and enterprise demand.

• Bogotá is the primary data center cluster, with 19 operational and 9 upcoming facilities (as of September 2025), backed by FTZ benefits, tax incentives, and streamlined approvals.

• Strong renewable energy advantage, with ~60% of electricity from hydropower and a target of 70% renewables by 2030, aligning with carbon neutrality goals by 2050.

• Government-backed AI expansion, including a USD 12.6 billion AI data center investment in Bogotá announced in April 2024.

Smart City Expansion Drives Data Infrastructure Demand in Colombia

Colombia’s rapid urbanization is driving increased focus on smart city development across major metropolitan areas. To address rising demands on mobility, public safety, energy management, and public services, the government is advancing digital transformation initiatives supported by MinTIC. As a result, cities such as Bogotá, Medellín, and Cali are deploying intelligent transport systems, digital governance platforms, surveillance infrastructure, and IoT-enabled utilities. This expansion of connected urban infrastructure is increasing the need for localized data processing, which is expected to support sustained growth in edge and colocation data center capacity.

Colombia Fast-Tracks Renewable Energy to Power the Next Decade

Colombia is accelerating its clean energy transition with a diversified mix of wind, hydropower, biomass, geothermal, and solar. The government aims to generate 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, supported by a target to add 6 GW of solar and wind capacity by 2026, while progressing toward carbon neutrality by 2050. In November 2025, the country unlocked over 5,000 MW of grid capacity by clearing stalled or inactive connection requests, enabling new renewable energy projects to connect to the grid and accelerate the expansion of clean power generation.

Top Companies in the Colombia Data Center Market

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Broadcom

• Cisco

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• NVIDIA

• Oracle

• Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

• AECOM

• Fluor Corporation

• Quark

• ZFB Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Alfa Laval

• Assa Abloy

• Bosch Security & Safety Systems

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Daikin Applied

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Generac Power Systems

• Honeywell

• Johnson Controls

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Piller Power Systems

• Panduit

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• STULZ

• Vertiv

Data Center Investors

• Claro

• Cirion Technologies

• Etix Everywhere

• Edge Uno

• Equinix

• DHAmericas

• GlobeNet International Corp

• Gtd Colombia

• HostDime

• IPXON Networks

• KIO Networks

• ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

• Tecto Data Centers

New Entrants

• Ascenty

• EdgeConneX

• Scala Data Centers

The Colombia Data Center Market Report Includes Size in Terms of

• IT Infrastructure: Servers, Storage Systems, and Network Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

• General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems, Physical Security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

• Tier Standard: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV

