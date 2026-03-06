A Milestone Moment: Davila Homes Launches Construction at The Grove

Members of the Davila Homes team and the community’s developer gather on site to celebrate the groundbreaking of the first Davila Homes residence at The Grove. Davila Homes leadership at the groundbreaking of the first residence at The Grove. Pictured left to right: Otavio Camara, COO of Davila Homes; TJ Davila, Founder and CEO of Davila Homes; and Leandro Sobrinho, Partner, Development Operations. Renderings of the three Davila Homes luxury floor plans available at The Grove, showcasing spacious layouts ranging from 3,992 to 4,658 square feet with 5–6 bedrooms and 5.5–6.5 bathrooms.

Davila Homes begins construction at The Grove, marking the start of its 14‑home contribution to the 40‑residence luxury community in the Town of Oakland.

This milestone reflects our commitment to thoughtfully designed homes that elevate modern living, and we’re excited to move closer to welcoming future homeowners.” — TJ Davila, Davila Homes

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Davila Homes has officially begun construction at The Grove, launching the first group of homes within its 14‑residence portfolio in this 40‑home luxury community. This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting multi‑phase development and a significant step toward bringing one of West Orange County’s most anticipated residential neighborhoods to life.

Located in the charming Town of Oakland, The Grove offers residents a unique blend of small-town character and modern convenience, with proximity to Winter Garden, the West Orange Trail, and the vibrant lifestyle amenities of Central Florida. The community will feature a collection of beautifully designed luxury homes ranging from approximately 3,800 to 4,600 square feet, thoughtfully crafted to complement the character of the surrounding area.

The Grove represents a thoughtful addition to the Town of Oakland’s residential landscape, bringing a limited collection of luxury homes designed to complement the town’s historic character and natural surroundings. The community reflects the continued growth and desirability of West Orange County as one of Central Florida’s most sought after places to live.

The milestone was commemorated during a private on site gathering with members of Davila Homes’ leadership team, the community’s developer, and members of the construction, sales, and marketing teams. The event provided an opportunity to recognize the progress of the project, align on upcoming phases, and document the beginning of what will become a distinctive residential community.

“This milestone represents our dedication to crafting thoughtfully designed homes that elevate the standards of modern living,” said TJ Davila, CEO of Davila Homes. “The Grove represents the type of community we love building in. It is intimate, design forward, and connected to the character and charm of the Town of Oakland. We are excited to begin construction and move closer to welcoming future homeowners.”

The Grove Community aligns seamlessly with Davila Homes’ philosophy of creating “homes designed for the life you are living.” Each planned residence will embody the company’s dedication to timeless architecture, functional layouts, and elevated living experiences.

As construction progresses, Davila Homes will continue to share updates, photography, and behind-the-scenes insights that highlight the craftsmanship and vision shaping the community. The first phase of homes is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

About Davila Homes

Davila Homes is a luxury residential homebuilder dedicated to creating stylish, functional homes crafted with exceptional quality and customer-focused design. For more than 15 years, Davila Homes has served Central Florida with a commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless architectural excellence.

