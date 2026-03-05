Global Pool Heat Pump Market to Surpass USD 3.13 Billion by 2031 as Shipments Approach 1.25 Million Units | Arizton

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Inverter technology, smart controls, and rising energy costs are accelerating the global transition toward high-efficiency pool heat pump systems.

U.S leads market expansion, particularly in California, Florida, Texas, and Arizona” — Tom Senior Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pool heat pump market is being reshaped by rising energy costs and stronger carbon-reduction targets. As homeowners and commercial pool operators look to lower long-term energy expenses and reduce emissions, gas-based pool boilers are increasingly being replaced with high-efficiency heat pumps, driving retrofit demand worldwide. According to Arizton’s latest research, the market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%, with global shipments expected to approach 1.25 million units by the end of the forecast period.

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 3.13 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 2.3 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.30%

Market Size (By Shipment): 1,246.36 Thousand Units (2030)

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Product Type, Capacity, End-User, Commercial End-User, Refrigerant Technology, and Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

A Structural Shift Toward Inverter-Driven Pool Heat Pump Systems

The global pool heat pump market is increasingly shifting toward inverter-driven systems as demand grows for more energy-efficient, quieter, and smarter heating solutions. Unlike traditional ON/OFF systems, inverter compressors adjust output based on real-time demand, improving efficiency and reducing energy use. This shift also aligns with broader trends in electrification and smart energy management. Reflecting this momentum, in 2025 Guangdong PHNIX Eco-Energy Solution launched the i-ForceLine Eco Series, featuring an inverter compressor operating between 20 Hz and 100 Hz and delivering up to 45% energy savings compared to conventional systems.

Smart Pool Heat Pumps are Rewriting the Economics of Pool Heating

The global pool heat pump market is seeing growing demand for smart, connected systems that combine energy efficiency with digital control. Wi-Fi–enabled heat pumps allow users to remotely manage temperature, scheduling, and system diagnostics, helping optimize energy use and simplify maintenance for both residential and commercial pools. According to the U.S. Department of Energy (2024), operating a heat pump pool system at around 85°F can lower annual energy costs by up to $400 compared to conventional heaters. As electrification and smarter energy management gain momentum, connected pool heat pumps are emerging as a more efficient, lower-emission solution for modern pool heating.

Housing Resilience Is Quietly Sustaining Amenity-Driven Residential Surge

Residential construction across APAC, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa remains resilient through 2025, supported by urbanization, rising household incomes, and the growing inclusion of lifestyle amenities such as swimming pools in new developments. Even with tighter financing conditions, the U.S. Census Bureau (2024) reports single-family housing starts averaging around 0.9 million units, signaling steady baseline demand. In Europe, continued second-home and coastal development, particularly in Spain, is sustaining pool-equipped housing demand, while large township projects in India, highlighted by the World Bank (2025), are accelerating urban residential construction. At the same time, housing stabilization policies in China are supporting both new builds and energy-efficient retrofits, reinforcing long-term demand for amenity-driven housing globally.

Why Upfront Costs Still Shape Pool Heat Pump Adoption

Upfront costs remain a key constraint in the global pool heat pump market, particularly in price-sensitive regions. While heat-pump pool heaters offer lower lifetime operating costs, the U.S. Department of Energy (2025) notes that purchase and installation costs are typically higher than gas or solar alternatives. Installation complexity and rising labor costs, highlighted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (2025), further increase the initial investment, especially in retrofit projects. However, declining equipment costs, growing installer familiarity, and expanding energy-efficiency incentives are expected to gradually improve affordability and support wider adoption over time.

North America Accounts for Nearly 38% of Global Pool Heat Pump Demand

North America represents around 38% of global pool heat pump demand in 2024, supported by the region’s large installed base of residential swimming pools and strong adoption of electric heating technologies. Market growth is primarily driven by replacement demand, as rising energy price volatility and tightening state-level efficiency standards accelerate the shift away from gas-based pool heaters.

Within the region, the U.S. leads market expansion, particularly in California, Florida, Texas, and Arizona, where homeowners are increasingly replacing conventional gas systems with high-efficiency inverter heat pumps to reduce operating costs and align with decarbonization goals. Demand from hospitality pools and community recreation facilities is also supporting the uptake of higher-capacity systems across the region.

Leading Companies in the Global Pool Heat Pump Market

Key Company Profile

• Rheem Manufacturing Company

• AquaCal

• Systemair

• Pentair

• Aldes

• Hayward

• Fluidra

• Daikin

• Fairland Group

• PHNIX

Other Prominent Company Profiles

• Carrier Global Corporation

• LG Electronics

• Panasonic Corporation

• Midea Group

• Dantherm Group

• EvoHeat

• Madimack

• Viessmann Group

• Waterco Ltd.

• Poolstar

• Gulfstream Heat Pumps

• Thermeau Industries

• AquaComfort Solutions

• Nirvana

• Sunrain

• Guangdong MACON New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.,

• SPRSUN

• Guangdong Fineco New Energy Co., Ltd.

• Daishiba

• Ascler

• Venus Home Appliances

• Condeana Commercial Enterprises

• Avi Solar Tech

• EcoTech

• Flakt Group

• AquaPro Systems

• NEWNTIDE

• Pahlen AB

The Pool Heat Pump Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report Segmentation By

• Product Type: Air Source and Water/Geothermal Source

• Capacity: >20 kW, 10kW - 20 kW, and <10

• End-User: Residential and Commercial

• Commercial End-User: Hotels & Resorts, Spas, Educational Institution, Water Parks, Sports Clubs, and Others

• Refrigerant Technology: R410A, R32, R290, R454B, and Others

• Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

