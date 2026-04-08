From Classroom Daydream to MusicRow: The Ashley Sisters Make History with 'Heartless'

The Ashley Sisters - Cover Art - 'Heartless' The Ashley Sisters Spellcast Records Logo

The Ashley Sisters become the first female artists to solely write and produce their own charting single on the MusicRow CountryBreakout™ Chart

We’re building real momentum that's resonating with both the industry and our fans. Taking a risk with our musicality and storytelling led us to an incredibly empowering and history-making milestone.” — The Ashley Sisters

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Penciled love notes, crossed out and half-erased, didn’t just stay in the margins of a graph-paper notebook. The Ashley Sisters’ ambitions turned those notebook scribbles from a classroom daydream filled with angst and reflection into a song, shaping heartbreak into music and music into dreams come true.Their history-making achievement came from taking a chance and having faith in themselves. With “Heartless,” The Ashley Sisters make history on Nashville’s MusicRow CountryBreakout™ Chart as the first female artists to solely write and produce their own charting single.A rebellious resilience comes through in the edgy and sassy vocals as the sisters hold the subject accountable for abandonment and call them “Heartless.” The thumping bass guitar and hard-hitting drums in this upbeat country-rock anthem are therapeutic. The pedal steel adds sweetness, while the fiddle solo trades lines like a duel between outlaws in a Western showdown, mirroring the song’s “mind over matter” theme.With pure-toned guitars and a catchy melody, the Ashley Sisters solve heartbreak’s variables down to one certainty: your self-worth is never in question. That certainty is their constant, the way they make it through.Some dreams stay in the margins. The Ashley Sisters wrote theirs into MusicRow history.BiographyThe Ashley Sisters, a Canadian-American country duo, are America’s newest sweethearts, wholesome role models with an innocent playfulness and a devil-may-care attitude. Building on the achievements of their French-Canadian roots, which connect them to icons Shania Twain and Avril Lavigne, the sisters reinforce a legacy of musical innovation and cultural influence. By recording their music as producers and multi-instrumentalists and writing their own songs, the Ashley Sisters are trailblazers, leading the music industry into its girl-power era.For fans of: Miranda Lambert, Heart, Shania Twain, Brothers Osborne, Avril Lavigne, The Judds.

The Ashley Sisters - Heartless (Official Visualizer Video)

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