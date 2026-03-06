Levelynx Launches Affordable 60GHz Radar Flood Monitoring and Early Warning System for Cities and Counties

Levelynx radar-based flood monitoring system installed above a creek crossing in Central Texas.

FISCHER, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levelynx, a Texas-based water monitoring technology company, today announced the availability of its next-generation flood early warning system designed to bring real-time, millimeter-accurate water level monitoring to cities, counties, and rural communities at a fraction of traditional costs.Built in the Texas Hill Country — one of the nation's most flash-flood-prone regions — Levelynx combines 60GHz radar sensing technology with cellular and satellite backhaul to deliver continuous water level data and automated emergency alerts, including phone calls, text messages, emails, and outdoor siren activation."Traditional flood monitoring systems can cost tens of thousands per site in equipment alone, require specialized installation, and still leave gaps in coverage," said Thomas Remmert, founder of Levelynx. "We built Levelynx so that any city — even small, rural communities with limited budgets — can deploy reliable flood monitoring without upfront capital expenditure. This is also a perfect solution for camps, commercial entities and property owners whose properties are in flood-prone areas."**Key features of the Levelynx system include:**- **60GHz radar technology** providing millimeter-level measurement precision, unaffected by debris, sediment, or weather conditions- **Hydrostatic pressure sensor** option for submerged applications- **Cellular and satellite connectivity** ensuring data transmission even in remote areas without cell coverage- **Automated multi-channel alerts** including phone calls, SMS, email, and siren integration through WeatherCall partnership- **Rapid deployment** with mount-and-go installation in under one hourThe system is designed for monitoring low-water crossings, creek and river levels, bridge clearances, stormwater infrastructure, water tanks, and flood-prone areas. It integrates with existing emergency management systems and provides a cloud-based dashboard for emergency operations centers.Levelynx serves cities, towns, counties, emergency management agencies, public works departments, campgrounds, and commercial operations across Texas, with plans for nationwide expansion.**About Levelynx**Levelynx is a privately held technology company headquartered in Fischer, Texas, founded in 2025. The company provides next-generation water level monitoring and flood early warning solutions that help communities act earlier, respond faster, and reduce the impact of flooding. Its founders have more than 40 years combined experience in disaster preparedness and response, remove communications and telematics. Learn more at www.levelynx.com

