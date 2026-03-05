Built-Right Digital Doubles SEO Team in 2026 to Drive Explosive Organic Growth for Home Service Contractors

Team expansion accelerates local SEO and AI search optimization to keep contractors visible as Google and generative search evolve.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Built-Right Digital, a premier digital marketing agency built exclusively for the home services industry, announced today that it has officially doubled the size of its dedicated Search Engine Optimization ( SEO ) department. This major strategic expansion at the start of the year marks a massive "double down" on organic search performance, ensuring that home service contractors nationwide can dominate their local markets and reduce their reliance on increasingly expensive paid advertising.As the digital landscape evolves with the integration of AI search and shifting Google algorithms, local visibility has never been more competitive. Built-Right Digital’s newly expanded SEO team brings deeper specialization across local SEO, technical SEO, content marketing, and off-page link building.By significantly increasing its internal workforce, the agency is uniquely positioned to deliver highly customized, aggressive SEO campaigns for its diverse portfolio of clients, which includes HVAC technicians, plumbers, roofers , kitchen and bath remodelers, electricians, and landscapers."We are doubling down on our SEO capabilities because our clients deserve the highest possible return on investment," said Kayce Marty, the President at Built-Right Digital. "While paid ads remain a crucial part of the marketing mix, a dominant organic presence is the ultimate foundation for long-term, sustainable lead generation. By bringing on more top-tier SEO talent, we are equipping our home service partners with the exact resources they need to outrank the competition, secure high-quality exclusive leads, and scale their businesses faster this year."The expansion allows Built-Right Digital to offer even more granular focus on niche-specific strategies, from optimizing high-converting service pages for highly competitive markets to managing complex, multi-location website architectures. The growing team will also focus heavily on preparing clients for the future of search, including Generative AI Search optimization and advanced local map-pack dominance.The strategic hiring surge impacts all of the agency's core SEO offerings, including specialized services tailored for specific trades such as plumbing, pest control, flooring, and general contracting.Contractors interested in learning how Built-Right Digital’s expanded SEO team can help them secure more local market share are encouraged to request a free site review and strategy call.For more information about Built-Right Digital and its comprehensive suite of digital marketing services including SEO, Web Design, Google Ads, and Meta Ads, visit builtrightdigital.com.

