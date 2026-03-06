Gold-Guide Announces an Exclusive Private Literati Sencha Experience in Collaboration with Issa-an Sencha Issa-an Issa-an Gold Guide

Gold-Guide, a premier guide-matching platform for discerning international travelers operated by West Japan Marketing Communications Inc. (JR-West Group), proudly announces an exclusive collaboration with Issa-an, a distinguished school of sencha, to launch "The Issa-an Literati Sencha Salon Experience - Offered By Invitation Only, Exclusively Through Gold-Guide.”

Conceived for culturally curious and globally minded guests, this intimate literati sencha salon evokes the sophisticated Edo-period milieu in which Japanese literati gathered among treasured Chinese objects, poetry, and calligraphy. Reserved for one private group per day, it is personally hosted by Shio Tsukuda, heir to the Issa-an Sencha School.

The experience unfolds within the main house of Issa-an, a nationally registered tangible cultural property - an extraordinary cultural setting seldom accessible to the public.

This invitation-only experience is offered exclusively upon advance inquiry through the Contact form on Gold-Guide's official website (https://www.gold-guide.com/). Dates and program details are arranged individually for each inquiry, ensuring a carefully tailored, highly personal encounter.

■Experience Overview

· The Experience:

A private literati sencha salon under the guidance of the Issa-an, exploring sencha etiquette, aesthetics, art appreciation, and cultured dialogue

· Highlights:

Hosted by the heir to the Issa-an sencha tradition, this exclusive program unfolds within Issa-an's nationally registered historic main house, evoking the refined spirit of the Edo-period literati salon. In collaboration with a distinguished traditional Japanese haute cuisine restaurant, a master chef prepares a bespoke menu on site at Issa-an, thoughtfully tailored to guests' dietary requirements and the theme of the gathering, creating a seamless harmony of tea, cuisine, and cultural exchange.

· Venue:

Osaka, Japan (the exact address will be shared upon confirmation)

· Duration:

Approximately three hours

· Exclusivity:

Limited to one private gathering per day

· Reservations:

By advance inquiry through the Contact form on Gold-Guide's official website ( https://www.gold-guide.com/contact ）

＊Gold-Guide has commissioned HYT＆Co., a licensed travel agency in Japan, to package and operate this program as a travel product. Personal information submitted through inquiries or reservations will be used solely to arrange this program. It will be handled in accordance with applicable privacy laws and the respective privacy policies of the organizing entities.

■Background & Vision

This exclusive program was curated to offer an intimate engagement with an authentic bearer of Japanese cultural heritage

—an experience not ordinarily open to the public.

Unlike casual tea tastings, Issa-an's sencha tradition represents a refined salon culture rooted in Edo-period literati aesthetics.

It is a comprehensive art form integrating tea, calligraphy, ceramics, spatial composition, philosophy, and cultivated conversation.

Gold-Guide has carefully designed this tailored cultural journey to make this historically rich yet traditionally private world accessible to a limited number of travelers.

■The Experience in Three Acts

Each gathering unfolds across three distinct spaces and may be subtly tailored to participants' interests in art, culture, philosophy, or gastronomy.

The precise flow of the experience is finalized following the initial inquiry, ensuring a carefully curated and harmonious occasion.

I. The Study - A Chinese-Inspired Scholar's Room

The experience begins in a Chinese-style study, evoking the intellectual world that shaped Edo-period sencha culture. Here, guests receive a brief introduction to the history of sencha, Osaka's cultural development, and the architectural heritage of Issa-an.

II. The Tea Salon - Art and Sencha

The gathering then moves to the tea room, where guests are invited to appreciate carefully selected tea utensils and works of art. Sencha and seasonal confections are served, creating a contemplative moment of aesthetic dialogue centered on tea and objects.

III. The Kaiseki Gathering - Cuisine and Theme

The experience culminates in a refined kaiseki meal inspired by the day's salon theme. Tea is thoughtfully served throughout the courses, complementing the cuisine. Following the meal, a specially selected tea suited to the conclusion of the gathering is presented, offering a final, contemplative moment.

■About Sencha

Sencha is Japan's most widely enjoyed green tea, brewed from whole leaves and appreciated for its fresh aroma and balanced flavor. Unlike powdered matcha, which is whisked, sencha is gently infused in teapots and served in its natural leaf form.

Yet beyond its role as a daily beverage, sencha holds a distinguished place in Japan's cultural history. In the Edo period, it became closely associated with literati culture, as scholars, artists, and intellectuals gathered to exchange poetry, philosophy, and art over tea. These gatherings developed along an aesthetic path distinct from the highly formalized, Zen-influenced tea ceremony centered on matcha.

Rather than emphasizing strict ritual and largely non-verbal exchange, literati sencha culture encouraged conversation, the presentation of artworks, and the open exchange of ideas. Guests shared calligraphy, paintings, or treasured objects, engaging in dialogue that blended aesthetic discernment with intellectual curiosity. Reflecting on the mercantile and cultural spirit of Osaka, wit and gentle humor have long been valued in this refined interaction.

■About Issa-an

The traditions of Issa-an are deeply rooted in the long history of the Tsukuda family, which dates back to the Muromachi period (1336–1573).

During the Edo period (1603–1868), the Tsukuda family operated a lodging in Itahana juku - a post town (shukuba-machi) on the Nakasendō, one of the major highways linking Edo (Tokyo) and Kyoto. Their lodging welcomed scholars, literati, and other cultural figures, fostering refined intellectual exchange within this elegant setting.

Issa-an received its name in 1897 from Prince Arisugawa Takehito and was established by the then head of the family, Shōgyoku Tsukuda. Although sencha culture became widespread in everyday life after the Meiji period, Issa-an has faithfully upheld the unique cultural spirit derived from the tradition of literati tea.

In 1918, the Tsukuda family relocated to its present site near Osaka Castle, where it continued to cultivate this cultural lineage amid the artistic and intellectual climate of Osaka, the commercial capital.

On July 1, 2011, in response to reforms in public-interest corporations, the organization was renamed The Bunjin Society Issa-an. Building upon its traditional license-based training system, it now offers courses, lectures, and tea gatherings that present sencha culture as a modern salon culture aligned with contemporary values and lifestyles.

Furthermore, on March 26, 2015, Issa-an’s sencha room - its central place of activity—was designated a Registered Tangible Cultural Property of Japan as the Tsukuda Family Sencha Room. The organization continues to devote itself to the preservation and active use of this historic architectural treasure.

【Shio Tsukuda, Heir to the Issa-an Sencha School】

Sencha, in our tradition, is not merely about drinking tea. It is a dialogue between people, objects, and space - a moment of cultivated harmony.

We are honored to welcome a limited number of international guests who sincerely wish to understand the spirit behind this culture. We hope this experience will remain with them as a lifelong memory.

【Shiori Tawa, Promotion Manager, Gold-Guide】

Today's global travelers are seeking more than sightseeing - they seek authentic, transformative cultural access.

This collaboration with Issa-an represents a rare opportunity to unlock doors normally closed to the public.

We believe this exclusive journey will become an unforgettable highlight for discerning travelers who value depth, heritage, and genuine human connection.

■ About Gold-Guide (gold-guide.com):

Gold-Guide offers discerning travelers a refined way to experience Japan through curated, private guiding - designed for those who want more than ordinary sightseeing. With a professional guide who brings each place to life through story and context, even familiar destinations can feel newly revealed, culturally rich, and quietly unforgettable.

Operated by West Japan Marketing Communications Inc., a company of JR-West Group, Gold-Guide connects guests with Japan's top-tier professionals. All registered guides are National Government Licensed Guide Interpreters, selected through a rigorous screening process. Each guiding experience is tailored to your interests and pace - heritage districts, design and craftsmanship, art and gardens, or exceptional cuisine - so your time in Japan feels effortless and deeply personal.

What you can expect with Gold-Guide:

• Certified excellence:

Every guide holds Japan’s official National Government Licensed Guide Interpreter qualification.

• Curated private guiding:

Your guide shapes the day around what matters most to you - personal, meaningful, and well-paced.

• Refined hospitality:

Discreet, professional service aligned with omotenashi, with thoughtful local context and polished on-the-ground support.

Learn more at https://www.gold-guide.com and start your inquiry at https://www.gold-guide.com/contact .

*Important notice: Gold-Guide is not a travel agency and does not sell or arrange travel packages. Gold-Guide supports inquiries and coordination related to guiding and introduces you to independent professional guides who provide the guiding services.

