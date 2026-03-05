As Incumbents Fall Across the Country, Canfield Says NJ-04 Voters Deserve the Same Choice

Rob Canfield Republican Candidate for Congress

BRICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Republican congressional candidate Rob Canfield today issued the following statement in response to last night’s primary election results in Texas, North Carolina, and Arkansas, where multiple sitting members of Congress were defeated or forced into runoffs by challengers from within their own parties.“What happened last night should send a chill through every career politician in Washington — including right here in New Jersey’s 4th District,” Canfield said. “Voters are done sending the same people back to Congress cycle after cycle while their families pay the price. If a well-known, well-funded Republican like Dan Crenshaw can lose by double digits in Texas, then no incumbent is safe — and no incumbent should be.”A Historic Night for Anti-Incumbent VotersIn Tuesday’s primaries — the first major congressional primaries of the 2026 midterm cycle — incumbents from both parties suffered dramatic setbacks:Texas: Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R), a nationally known Republican and former Navy SEAL, was defeated by 18 points by state Rep. Steve Toth, who argued Crenshaw had drifted from the conservative base. Crenshaw was the only Texas Republican incumbent who did not receive a Trump endorsement. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R) was forced into a runoff amid personal scandal. Democratic Reps. Al Green and Julie Johnson also face runoffs after redistricting upended their districts. No Texas incumbent had lost a primary since 2014.North Carolina: Democratic Rep. Valerie Foushee found herself in a razor-thin race against a progressive challenger half her age, highlighting generational frustration with long-serving members.The Bigger Picture: According to the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, the average number of House incumbent primary losses since World War II is about 6.5 per cycle. With results from just the first night of 2026 primaries, this cycle is already on pace to far exceed that number. Axios reported that 30 House Democrats face primary challengers who have raised over $100,000, and a dozen have been outraised by their rivals. An anti-incumbency wave is building in both parties.What This Means for New Jersey’s 4th DistrictCanfield drew a direct parallel between the national results and his own race against Rep. Chris Smith, who has held the NJ-04 seat since 1981 — over 45 years in Washington.“Chris Smith has been in Congress longer than most of his constituents have been alive,” Canfield said. “He’s served longer than Dan Crenshaw, longer than Tony Gonzales, longer than almost anyone in the House. And in that time, he’s built a record that looks more like a moderate Democrat’s than a Republican representing one of the most conservative districts in New Jersey.”Canfield pointed specifically to Smith’s record on Second Amendment issues, noting that as a certified firearms instructor, he sees firsthand the impact of Washington’s approach to gun regulation on law-abiding citizens.“Smith’s voting record on firearms includes support for expanded background check legislation and other measures that increased Washington’s regulatory reach,” Canfield said. “In a district full of hunters, competitive shooters, and responsible gun owners, that’s not representation — that’s a disconnect.”A Campaign Built on Reform, Not TenureCanfield’s campaign in the June 2, 2026 Republican primary is focused on four core issues that he says matter most to families across Monmouth and Ocean Counties: an unapologetic defense of Second Amendment rights, structural student-loan reform that eliminates interest and holds colleges accountable, caps on credit-card interest rates and predatory fees charged by federally protected banks, and real relief from the rising cost of living that is squeezing Shore families from every direction.Canfield has also pledged to serve no more than 12 years if elected — the equivalent of two Senate terms — and to support congressional term limits legislation.“I’m not running to build a career in Washington,” Canfield said. “I’m running to do the job, fight for my neighbors, and come home. That’s the difference between me and a 45-year incumbent. And after last night, voters across this country are proving they understand that difference.”The Bottom Line“The message from voters is clear: the era of the untouchable incumbent is over,” Canfield said. “If you’re a career politician who has lost touch with the people you represent, your time is up. NJ-04 deserves a congressman who lives the consequences of Washington’s decisions — not one who’s been insulated from them for nearly half a century.”###About Rob CanfieldRob Canfield is a small-business owner, certified firearms instructor, husband, and father from Brick, New Jersey. He is a Republican candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 4th Congressional District, running in the June 2, 2026 primary. His campaign is focused on protecting constitutional rights, reforming broken debt systems, and restoring affordability for families, workers, and retirees across Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Learn more at www.Rob4NJ.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.