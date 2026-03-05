Pacific Air Cargo Sponsors Drag Tech Racing for Baja Raptor Runs 1,000-Mile Challenge

Pacific Air Cargo Logo Puna Choo and father, Steve, in Baja 2025 PAC PACRAK 5 (inside aircraft)

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) is proud to announce its sponsorship of Hawaii-based Drag Tech Racing and the father-and-son team of Steve and Puna Choo as they prepare to take on the legendary terrain of Baja California through Baja Raptor Runs — an exclusive 1,000-mile off-road endurance challenge inspired by historic Baja 1000 race courses.Founded in 1990, Drag Tech Racing was created to support the Choo family’s passion for automotive performance and community engagement. What began as a junior drag racing effort has evolved into one of Hawaii’s most respected automotive teams, known not only for competition and show vehicles but also for active community involvement and charitable outreach.In 2025, the Choos made history as the first father-and-son team from Hawaii to run Baja in their 2013 Ford SVT Roush Raptor. For 2026, they are returning with a renewed competitive focus and a PAC-branded Raptor built to withstand the brutal desert terrain that has defined Baja racing since 1967.While often associated with the iconic Baja 1000, this event is not the official SCORE International professional race featuring full pit crews and chase support teams. Instead, the Choos will compete in Baja Raptor Runs — an amateur endurance format where drivers run historic Baja 1000 courses from previous years.Simply put, this is the amateur version of Baja — but no less demanding. There are no large mechanic crews assigned to each truck. No extensive chase teams. Just the driver, navigator, and their purpose-built Raptor.Only ten select Raptors will make the 1,000-mile trek through desert, mountain passes, sand washes, and remote Baja backcountry. The goal: finish without mechanical failure and post times that rival those of professional competitors.Through Pacific Air Cargo’s reliable air freight service , the team’s Raptor is transported from Hawaii to Los Angeles (LAX), avoiding the potential risks of maritime shipping across thousands of miles of Pacific Ocean — including saltwater exposure, heavy seas, and transit delays. For a vehicle built to compete across 1,000 punishing miles, secure and efficient transport is critical.“Partnering with Pacific Air Cargo strengthens our mission — aligning speed, precision, and reliability both on and off the track,” said Steve Choo of Drag Tech Racing. “When you’re pushing a vehicle to its limits in Baja, every detail matters — including how it gets there.”“We’re honored to work alongside Pacific Air Cargo — a partnership built on performance, professionalism, and shared community values,” added Puna Choo. “We cannot wait to have our Pacific Air Cargo-branded Raptor take on Baja once again.”Beyond racing, Drag Tech Racing remains deeply committed to giving back, supporting organizations such as Make-A-Wish Foundation, Toys for Tots, and Hawaii Foodbank. Their mission extends beyond performance — emphasizing mentorship, integrity, discipline, and giving back to Hawaii’s next generation of automotive enthusiasts.“Pacific Air Cargo is delighted to support the community philanthropic goals of Drag Tech Racing,” stated Paul Skellon, Pacific Air Cargo Director of Marketing, Communication & PR. “They align well with those of PAC Gives Back, while heightening awareness amongst the youth of Hawaii of the many and varied career opportunities in both the air cargo and automotive industries.”“This exciting partnership gives Pacific Air Cargo a great opportunity to demonstrate our expertise in shipping high-value vehicles and equipment,” said Thomas Ingram, Pacific Air Cargo Chief Operations Officer. “It promotes our unique 2-vehicle PACRAK designed to optimize aircraft volume and pass along some of those savings to customers when shipping multiple vehicles.”As the 2026 Baja Raptor Runs challenge approaches, Pacific Air Cargo looks forward to standing alongside Drag Tech Racing — proving that whether transporting critical freight across the Pacific or delivering a competition-ready vehicle to the mainland, performance and reliability make all the difference.About Pacific Air CargoFounded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides eight weekly exclusive Boeing 747-400F express air cargo services connecting major mainland gateways to Los Angeles (LAX) and the Hawaii destinations of Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Maui (OGG), Hilo (ITO), and Kona (KOA), and weekly services to Pago Pago (PPG-American Samoa) and Guam (GUM). Specializing in oversize cargo, the company also offers B747-400F nose-loader services, as well as full and part-charters. Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have earned a long and respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific www.pacificaircargo.com

