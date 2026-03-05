Amazon’s $12B Louisiana Data Center Push and Nuclear-Powered Texas Campuses Signal Next Wave of AI Infrastructure

Data Center KPIs as of March 2, 2026 Aterio Logo

February saw major hyperscale announcements, nuclear-linked campuses, and new construction as AI-driven data center expansion continued across the U.S.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aterio, a provider of continuously updated U.S. data center intelligence , released its March 2026 US Datacenter Monthly industry update. The report summarizes major development activity observed during February 2026 across the United States, including hyperscale campus announcements, new construction progress, energy-linked developments, and permitting outcomes.Aterio publishes monthly industry updates informed by its daily-updated subscription dataset , which tracks every active, under-construction, and announced data center project nationwide.MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS IN FEBRUARYSatellite imagery captured March 2, 2026 confirms large-scale site clearing at Poolside and CoreWeave’s planned approximately 2 GW Project Horizon campus near Fort Stockton, Texas. Extensive mass grading is visible across the initial development footprint as early construction progresses.In Columbus, Georgia, Project Ruby was announced as a $5 billion data center campus expected to deliver roughly 600 MW of capacity across four data center buildings on approximately 900 acres. Atlas Development is leading the project.Google confirmed its Pine Island data center project in Minnesota, a development Aterio has monitored since October through early filings and site indicators. The announcement formalizes Google's entry into the Minnesota data center market.Amazon announced a $12 billion commitment for new data center campuses in Louisiana, with STACK Infrastructure leading site development and construction.ENERGY-LINKED CAMPUS DEVELOPMENTAmazon is also planning a large data center campus comprising up to 18 buildings beside the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant in Somervell County, Texas.A separate Amazon development, Project Spectrum, is under discussion in Hood County, Texas. The project is planned as a 21-building campus across approximately 1,265 acres and will be powered by Luminant, a subsidiary of Vistra Corp., using energy from the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant.Google announced the Wilbarger data center campus in Texas, co-locating with AES to provide clean power as part of a broader $40 billion statewide investment through 2027.LAND ACQUISITION AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENTAmazon purchased 122 acres of the George Washington University Virginia Science and Technology Campus for $427 million. The university will continue operating on the site for up to five years before Amazon may begin redevelopment.PROJECT STATUS AND POLICY OUTCOMESTigerDC has formally withdrawn Project Spero from Spartanburg County, South Carolina after the county council voted against the project's PILOT agreement following community concerns.In Florida, Project Jarvis, also known as Sentinel Grove Technology Park, a proposed 1 GW campus across approximately 1,200 acres, is being withdrawn. The project may be affected by proposed legislation that could slow data center development in the state.MARKET OUTLOOKFebruary developments highlight the continued expansion of AI-driven data center infrastructure across the United States. Large-scale campus announcements, nuclear and clean energy-linked developments, and new construction activity indicate that hyperscale operators are continuing to expand capacity across multiple regions.At the same time, permitting decisions and policy developments are increasingly shaping where new projects move forward, reinforcing the importance of monitoring both energy infrastructure and local regulatory dynamics.ABOUT ATERIOAterio provides real-time intelligence on U.S. data center development , energy demand from AI infrastructure, and hyperscale campus expansion. Its continuously updated subscription dataset tracks every active, under-construction, and announced data center project across the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.