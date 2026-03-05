Billboard Songwriter & Emmy® Producer Sister Duo's Debut Storybook Reaches Amazon Top 100 in First Week

A Frog In My Throat: A Story About Courage — the debut illustrated storybook from sisters Chel Hill and Kelli Hill, now available on Amazon and at jetteandjo.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Frog In My Throat: A Story About Courage by Billboard-charting songwriter Chel Hill and Emmy® and Clio® Award-winning producer Kelli Hill whose work spans film, television, and live entertainment, has reached the Amazon Top 100 in Children's Social Skills in its first week. The book—the first in the "Adventures of Jette & Jo" series—is a fully told story with vibrant illustrations, following one young girl's emotional journey through a day of nerves, self-doubt, and ultimately, courage.

Unlike concept-driven picture books, A Frog In My Throat unfolds as a complete story. Jette wakes up the morning of her recital with a frog in her throat—a feeling that doesn't go away. The story tracks her through practice, quiet moments, and toward the stage. The feeling is uncomfortable and hard to explain. But it is real. By the story's end, she learns bravery doesn't arrive all at once—it builds slowly, through patience and choosing to step forward when nervous.

"We wanted to create a story that speaks to children who feel big feelings before big moments, and to adults who remember feeling the same way," said Chel Hill. "To see it resonate with so many families and reach the bestseller list so quickly is more than we could have hoped for."

Kelli Hill added, "My background is in creating work that connects with people emotionally, whether on screen or on stage. We wanted to bring that same emotional honesty to storytelling for young readers. Jette's story is about learning that bravery isn't about not being scared, it's about choosing to try, even when you are."

Jette's nervousness doesn't disappear by the final page, it transforms. Instead of pretending fear vanishes, the story shows how courage can grow alongside it.

"The story was engaging, easy to understand, and very well written," wrote Katherine, a parent. "It kept my daughter's attention from beginning to end." For families navigating big feelings, that is exactly what the book was designed to deliver.

A Frog In My Throat: A Story About Courage is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle, and in hardcover at www.jetteandjo.com.

About the Authors: Chel Hill is a Billboard-charting songwriter and creative entrepreneur. Kelli Hill is an Emmy® and Clio Award-winning producer in film, television, and live entertainment. They’re sisters and co-creators of the "Adventures of Jette & Jo" series.

