Karta Consulting Group Recognized as Anaplan Rising Star Partner of The Year

Karta Consulting Group

The process-first consultancy earns Anaplan recognition for impressive growth, customer value delivery, and a standout year of performance.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karta Consulting Group, a leading provider of strategic business services and cloud solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Anaplan Rising Star Partner of the Year award. This recognition underscores Karta Consulting Group’s expertise, innovation, and commitment to delivering exceptional results for customers through the power of Anaplan.

The Rising Star Partner of the Year award celebrates an outstanding Anaplan partner that has demonstrated exemplary performance, exceeded expectations, and set new benchmarks for success. Specifically, Karta Consulting Group has been celebrated for impressive customer value delivery, exceptional year-over-year growth, and standout performance.

As an Anaplan Partner of the Year, Karta Consulting Group will continue to invest in its Anaplan expertise, expanding its team of certified professionals and deepening its industry knowledge. These investments will further strengthen Karta Consulting Group’s ability to provide innovative, tailored solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities faced by its customers.

About Karta Consulting Group

Karta Consulting Group is a process-first management and technology consultancy, specializing in connected planning and cloud transformation. By leading with applications in every engagement, Karta helps clients across industries design and deploy comprehensive digital roadmaps that align across functions and deliver measurable outcomes. As an Anaplan partner, Karta has achieved 150% year-over-year growth in sourced revenue and 59% growth in influenced revenue, alongside a 79% surge in sourced pipeline. Guided by intellectual curiosity and a commitment to continuous growth, Karta partners with diverse clients to navigate business complexities and turn strategy into execution.

Quote from Karta Consulting Group

“We are honored and proud of our team at Karta Consulting Group for being named Anaplan's Rising Star Partner of the Year. This is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us, our strong partnership with Anaplan, and the caliber of the incredible people we've built this firm around.”

– Paul Gregov, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Karta Consulting Group

For more information about Karta Consulting Group and its Anaplan solutions, visit https://www.kartaconsultinggroup.com/.

