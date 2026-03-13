French Quarter Festival Returns April 16–19 with Free Music, Local Cuisine, and Four Days of Celebration in New Orleans

Crowds gather in the historic French Quarter during the annual French Quarter Festival, a four-day celebration of New Orleans music, cuisine, and culture featuring dozens of stages and local restaurant food vendors.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most anticipated spring traditions in New Orleans will return as the French Quarter Festival takes place April 16–19, 2026, transforming the historic French Quarter and Mississippi Riverfront into a four-day celebration of music, food, and local culture.

Widely recognized by residents as the number one annual festival among locals, French Quarter Festival has grown into one of the largest free music festivals in the United States. Each year, the event attracts visitors from across the country while maintaining its focus on showcasing the musicians, cuisine, and cultural traditions that define New Orleans.

Spanning more than 20 stages throughout the French Quarter and along the Mississippi River, the festival presents hundreds of performances featuring Louisiana musicians representing genres such as traditional jazz, brass band, gospel, zydeco, rhythm and blues, funk, and contemporary Louisiana roots music. Many of the performers are well-known regional artists who contribute to New Orleans’ long-standing reputation as one of the most influential music cities in the world.

Festival stages are located throughout several historic areas of the French Quarter, including Jackson Square, Woldenberg Park along the Mississippi River, and a variety of courtyards and street locations throughout the neighborhood. The walkable layout allows visitors to move easily between performances while experiencing the architecture and atmosphere that make the French Quarter one of the most recognizable historic districts in the United States.

In addition to the music lineup, the festival is widely known for its exceptional culinary offerings. Dozens of food booths operated by local New Orleans restaurants and vendors serve regional specialties, creating what many attendees consider one of the most impressive outdoor food experiences in the country.

Festival food vendors traditionally offer a wide range of New Orleans favorites including crawfish bread, shrimp and grits, po-boys, crawfish étouffée, jambalaya, Gulf seafood dishes, and other Louisiana classics. The event allows visitors to sample signature dishes from well-known local restaurants while enjoying live performances throughout the Quarter.

“No city celebrates music and food together quite like New Orleans,” said Karen Brem, Marketing Director of the Historic Mardi Gras Inn. “French Quarter Festival brings together local musicians and some of the best restaurant vendors in the city, giving visitors a chance to experience the culture that makes New Orleans so unique.”

Because the festival takes place throughout the French Quarter and riverfront, attendees are able to explore different stages, sample food from multiple vendors, and discover new musicians throughout the weekend. The event’s open layout and free admission make it accessible to visitors and residents alike.

Early spring is also one of the most pleasant times of year to visit New Orleans, when warm temperatures and seasonal breezes create an ideal setting for outdoor events along the riverfront and throughout the historic district.

Visitors attending the festival will find the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, a recently renovated and LGBTQ+ owned and operated hotel, conveniently located just one short block from the French Quarter. Its proximity allows guests easy walking access to festival stages, food vendors, and nearby nightlife throughout the Quarter.

French Quarter Festival remains free to the public and serves as a major kickoff to New Orleans’ annual spring festival season.

Additional information, festival schedules, and performance announcements are expected to be released as the event approaches.

