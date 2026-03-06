The NXC Podcast Network Details Financial Literacy and Housing Market Challenges

New episodes feature industry experts discussing student financial wellness, IT leadership culture, and real estate affordability.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contributor Nathan Vaughn, The NXCThe NXC Podcast Network has released its latest weekly programming slate, featuring a series of specialized discussions with recognized founders and industry experts. The current release schedule examines the logistics of nonprofit scaling, the implementation of heart-centered leadership in the technology sector, and the evolving economic factors impacting the United States housing market. These programs are available for global distribution via YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.In the latest episode of The Unfiltered Podcast, host Rhonda Klch sits down with Ashley Rutland and Tiffany Pearson-Kilgore, the co-founders of Planned to A.T. Both former educators, Rutland and Pearson-Kilgore transitioned from classroom teaching to establishing a nonprofit organization dedicated to financial literacy for students and underserved communities. The discussion details their work in redefining financial wellness through game-based learning and strategic corporate partnerships, including collaborations with the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation. The guests provide a factual overview of their curriculum, which has resulted in 90 percent of course participants beginning to save actively, and discuss the necessity of cultural awareness in financial education.The programming schedule also includes a session on Lean Into Lead with host Trevor Muir, featuring Kelly Paisley, the CEO and Managing Partner of The I.T. Company. Paisley, an experienced technology executive with more than two decades in the sector, provides a look at his leadership philosophy of building culture over chasing short-term profits. The conversation focuses on the technical and personal challenges of managing a growing managed services provider and the importance of vulnerability in executive leadership. Paisley shares his experience transitioning from a self-taught technician to a CEO focused on organizational health and team support, offering a realistic perspective on maintaining human connection within the IT industry.In a third update, the network presents a deep dive into real estate economics on The Omada Podcast with host Russell Faucette. Faucette, the broker and owner of Omada Real Estate, delivers a technical analysis of the current housing affordability crisis. The discussion examines the potential consequences of 50-year mortgages and the impact of institutional investors on residential markets. Faucette provides data-driven insights into why certain proposed solutions may inadvertently drive property prices higher and offers an overview of the supply-side changes necessary to maintain the viability of the American dream for home buyers.About The NXCNXC Podcast Studios is a media production and distribution platform specialized in streamlining content creation for entrepreneurs and industry experts. The NXC Podcast Network features unfiltered business interviews and strategic insights from founders and executives across sectors including technology, finance, and manufacturing. Distributed via YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts, the organization provides high-fidelity production services and platform access to build domain authority. Visit nxcpodcaststudios.com for more information.

