Sundays After Church Now Available for Purchase on Apple TV, Amazon, and Streaming on theIndieTube

You might know church, but you don't know this church!” — Cinnamon Brown, Writer/Producer

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Brown Entertainment proudly announces that its bold new drama series, Sundays After Church, is now officially available for purchase on Apple TV and Amazon, and streaming on theIndieTube .com. The series recently earned major recognition when its pilot episode won Best New Series at the Virginia Black Film Festival in June 2025 — solidifying its impact as a rising force in independent Black television.Produced in Richmond, Virginia, Sundays After Church is a layered, character-driven drama exploring faith, power, leadership, betrayal, sexuality, and the fragile line between public image and private reality inside a prominent Black church. Often described as “Greenleaf meets The Wire,” the series delivers romance, suspense, and Black power through a gripping storyline centered around Pastor Gerald Clayton and First Lady Sandra Clayton — a couple navigating ambition, sacrifice, secrecy, and temptation under the watchful eye of their congregation.The show features veteran actor Clifton Powell alongside a powerful ensemble cast, blending established talent with emerging voices to create a premium-quality production rooted in cultural authenticity and emotional depth.“This series isn’t just entertainment,” says creator and executive producer Cinnamon Brown. “It’s a conversation about accountability, masculinity, vulnerability, and what it costs to lead when the whole community is watching.”Sundays After Church dives into:The unseen pressures of Black church leadership.The emotional toll of maintaining public perfection.Power dynamics behind closed doors.Love, loyalty, and the consequences of hidden truths.With cinematic storytelling and provocative themes, the series challenges audiences while keeping them deeply entertained.Where to WatchViewers can purchase and stream Sundays After Church today by searching:“Sundays After Church” on Apple TV or Amazonor stream directly at:For more information, trailers, and press updates, visit:About Cinnamon Brown EntertainmentCinnamon Brown Entertainment is an independent production company based in Richmond, Virginia, committed to producing premium Black-focused film and television content that blends powerful storytelling with cultural insight. The company creates projects designed to entertain, challenge, and inspire while building sustainable ownership in independent media.For press inquiries, interviews, or booking requests:Cinnamon BrownCinnamon Brown EntertainmentCinnamonbrownentertainment@gmail.com202-355-4418Sundays After Church is available now on Apple TV, Amazon, and streaming on theIndieTube.com.

