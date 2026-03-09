The Ridges Sanctuary Announces Festival of Nature on the Door Peninsula Featuring 65+ Field Trips

Door County Festival of Nature

24th Annual Door County Festival of Nature Returns Memorial Day Weekend, May 21–24, 2026

BAILEYS HARBOR, WI, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nature is like a complex puzzle. The pieces converge to create a large, multi-faceted picture of ecology and biology. Scientific research helps us understand how to protect it. At The Ridges Sanctuary and across the Door Peninsula, research conducted by dedicated individuals and communities, both decades ago and continuing today, has guided stewardship of its delicate, biodiverse ecosystems.

The convergence of people, place and science comes alive during the 24th Annual Door County Festival of Nature, Memorial Day weekend, May 21–24. Presented by The Ridges Sanctuary, the Festival of Nature is one of the largest gatherings of nature and outdoor enthusiasts in the Midwest and expected to draw more than 500 participants from across the region and beyond. Over 65 opportunities will be offered to learn directly from research, conservation projects, and field-based science. From field trips led by scientists and volunteer researchers to art exhibits and expert presentations, including a keynote by nationally recognized forest ecologist Lee Frelich, the Festival gives participants an opportunity to experience science in action and learn how it informs conservation efforts that protect nature.

"To say that the scientific research currently happening on the peninsula is critical for the health of our ecosystems and future generations would be an understatement. We're excited to shed light on current research and conservation efforts throughout Door County and to celebrate the over 20,000 acres of protected land of the Door Peninsula with everyone at this year's Festival."

— Anna Foster, Ridges Sanctuary Director of Operations

Partnering with The Ridges Sanctuary are the following organizations: Door County Land Trust, Horseshoe Bay Farms, The Nature Conservancy, Bjorklunden, Open Door Bird Sanctuary, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Friends of Plum & Pilot Islands, DCIST (Door County Invasive Species Team) and Climate Change Coalition of Door County.

Festival Opening events of note:

Thursday, May 21: The Festival will kick off with a “Convergence: Understanding through Observation” art exhibit at the Cook-Albert Fuller Nature Center, featuring nature and wildlife photographer Jacob Loyacano. An artist reception will be held from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm. A special artist presentation will begin at 5:00 pm.

Friday, May 22: The Festival Dinner and Keynote Presentation, The Temperate-Boreal Ecotone in a Changing Climate by Lee Frelich, Director of the University of Minnesota Center for Forest Ecology. Lee will explore the different types of boreal refugia and their fate in a warming climate. The reception and beverage service begins at 4:30 pm with dinner at 5:00 pm. The keynote presentation begins at 6:15 pm.

Registration opens on Monday, March 16th for Ridges members and on Wednesday, March 18th for the public. For more information, go to: www.doorcountyfestivalofnature.org.

About The Ridges Sanctuary: The Ridges Sanctuary is a 1,700-acre private, non-profit nature preserve located in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin. It is listed as a National Natural Landmark, an Important Bird Area, and a Wisconsin State Natural Area. Founded in 1937, The Ridges Sanctuary was protected as Wisconsin’s first land trust to protect and preserve the sensitive found in Baileys Harbor. Today, The Ridges continues to serve Baileys Harbor and inspire the conservation of Nature through Preservation, Education and Research.

To learn more about the event, visit: www.doorcountyfestivalof nature.org

