Built on Measurable Healing: Foundation Stone Family of Programs Releases 2025 Outcomes Across Specialized Environments

Three residential programs report consistent improvements in global recovery scores, resilience, & quality of life, signaling the impact of sustainable healing

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As national conversations around accountability and outcomes transparency continue to reshape behavioral healthcare, the Foundation Stone Family of Programs released its 2025 outcomes data across three distinct residential environments — The Pearl Legacy Texas , and Foundation Stone Wellness — highlighting measurable progress in recovery, mental health stabilization, and long-term wellbeing.Rather than operating as a single model, Foundation Stone’s approach centers on specialized environments designed to meet individuals where they are, blending clinical rigor, community culture, and integrative healing.Across programs, outcomes reflected consistent improvement in resilience, quality of life, and emotional stability, reinforcing the impact of individualized care within a connected continuum.Among the report's key findings across programs:A 43% increase in Global Recovery Scores at The Pearl by Week 4 of treatment, alongside meaningful improvements in optimism and quality of life.A 33% increase in Global Recovery Scores at Legacy Texas, supported by strong gains in resilience and commitment to sobriety.A 44% increase in Global Recovery Scores within Foundation Stone Wellness, alongside significant reductions in depression, anxiety, and pathology factors.Consistent improvements in resilience and optimism scores across all three environments.Strong therapeutic alliance indicators, with rising therapist satisfaction scores throughout care.Follow-up data suggesting continued engagement in therapy, recovery communities, and long-term lifestyle changes following discharge.“Our vision has always been to create environments where people can heal in ways that feel authentic to who they are," said Marsha Stone, Founder and CEO of Foundation Stone Family of Programs. "These outcomes are not just numbers; they represent individuals rediscovering hope, purpose, and connection. As the field evolves, we believe transparency around outcomes is essential for building trust and advancing behavioral healthcare."Each program within the Foundation Stone ecosystem was built with a distinct identity, clinical focus, and population in mind while maintaining a unified philosophy of trauma-informed, integrative care. The Pearl serves women through a boutique recovery environment emphasizing safety, spiritual connection, and community. Legacy Texas offers a heritage-driven 12-Step immersion model for men. Foundation Stone Wellness provides mental health-primary residential care for individuals navigating complex co-occurring conditions. Together, the three programs form a continuum that allows for precise, needs-matched placement.According to Haley Sola, VP of Strategy for Foundation Stone, this alignment between environment and individual need is directly reflected in the 2025 outcomes data."What makes Foundation Stone unique is that each program has its own identity while still operating within a shared clinical framework," Sola said. "The data shows that when people are placed in environments aligned with their needs — whether that's women's healing, structured immersion, or mental health-primary care — engagement increases and outcomes improve."As payors, families, and referral partners increasingly seek measurable data, Foundation Stone leadership views outcomes transparency not as a marketing tool, but as a responsibility to clients and the broader field."The future of behavioral health isn't about choosing between clinical science and human connection," Stone added. "It's about integrating both — and being willing to share the results openly."The full 2025 outcomes report is available upon request.For more information or to receive a copy of the report, please contact Haley Sola at hsola@fsprograms.com

