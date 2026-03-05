Mind Meld PR releases 2026 PR Playbook to help brands win visibility in AI search

A staggering 68% of organizations are shifting their marketing strategy to add PR to the mix. But they aren’t all following a winning playbook.

It’s a whole new marketing ball game in 2026 and companies need a way to stand out or they’re dead” — Jonathon Narvey

VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "No news" means marketers lose in 2026. Over 80% of AI search citations now come from earned media, including news stories, expert commentary and more.No media coverage means a lot of companies are practically invisible to online searches. PR is no longer just a nice-to-have marketing tactic. "It's a whole new marketing ball game in 2026 and companies need a way to stand out or they're dead," says Mind Meld PR agency Founder & CEO Jonathon Narvey. "That's why we're releasing Mind Meld PR's new 2026 PR Playbook: Less Automation, More Results. It includes proven strategies and tactics to give brands an edge in getting media coverage so they won't be invisible to search engines."A staggering 68% of organizations are shifting their marketing strategy to add PR to the mix.But they aren't all following a winning playbook.The problem? "Many marketers trying to boost their PR results are actually doing counterproductive things," Narvey explains. "For instance, many companies are using AI to pitch journalists. We love AI. We use it for some things, sure. But from our experience, humans manually pitching humans is still the way to go. It gets the actual news coverage that search engines care about."Mind Meld PR analyzed 10 customized PR pitch campaigns across industries including SaaS, adtech, edtech, and retail. The analysis compares the industry standard for outreach to highly customized pitches by Mind Meld PR's experienced professionals.The analysis of Mind Meld PR's own PR campaigns alongside market research have led to actionable advice from Mind Meld PR's 2026 playbook to win media coverage:Spray and pray? No way. Personalized pitching still works best. Personalized, targeted pitches had an average open rate of 58 percent. That's well above the industry average PR pitch open rate of 34 percent (cited in a Mailchimp report).Rapid iteration across PR campaigns gets results. Most successful PR campaigns covered in the analysis used at least 1 to 3 fresh angles per week across highly-targeted segments. Spamming out just 1 PR pitch a month does not cut it.AI pitching burns bridges. 82 percent of regular consumers can easily detect AI-written content. When reporters get an AI pitch, they block them a lot of the time. Saving a bit of time on pitching while burning your relationship with most reporters is not a good trade-off."The Mind Meld PR 2026 PR Playbook: Less Automation, More Results" is available for free upon request by emailing info@mindmeldpr.comAbout Mind Meld PRMind Meld PR is a Public Relations Agency that works with innovative tech companies in the USA, Canada and beyond to build their brand with media coverage. They work with startups and scale-ups in SaaS, AI, FinTech, EdTech, HRTech, CleanTech, Real Estate Tech, and more.

