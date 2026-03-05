TrainSMART Announces 2026 Atlanta Train-the-Trainer Course Dates for Corporate Learning Professionals

Professionals participate in TrainSMART’s interactive Train-the-Trainer workshop, practicing facilitation, delivery, and instructional techniques. A TrainSMART instructor leads a Train-the-Trainer workshop session where participants practice facilitation techniques and training delivery skills. TrainSMART certificate badge awarded to professionals who complete the 3-Day Train-the-Trainer program.

TrainSMART expands its in-person Train-the-Trainer program in Atlanta with three 2026 sessions designed for trainers, facilitators, and L&D professionals.

Organizations often promote great employees into training roles without giving them the facilitation skills they need to succeed. Our program equips professionals to lead learning that truly sticks.” — Leslie Ciborowski

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrainSMART Inc., a nationally recognized provider of professional development and corporate training solutions, has announced three dates in 2026 in Atlanta for its in-person 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Course, giving Georgia-based professionals the opportunity to strengthen their training delivery, facilitation, and instructional effectiveness.

The Train-the-Trainer program is designed for individuals responsible for teaching, onboarding, or facilitating learning within their organizations. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in workforce development and adult learning, TrainSMART’s methodology emphasizes applied skills, practical frameworks, and facilitation techniques trainers can immediately implement in real-world environments.

2026 Atlanta Train-the-Trainer Course Dates

TrainSMART will host the Atlanta Train-the-Trainer Course on the following dates:

• May 5–7, 2026

• August 25–27, 2026

• November 11–13, 2026

Each in-person workshop is intentionally capped to preserve a highly interactive learning environment where participants can practice facilitation skills, receive instructor feedback, and learn alongside professionals from diverse industries.

Training Built for Modern Workplaces

TrainSMART’s 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Workshop focuses on practical delivery skills to help trainers lead engaging, effective learning experiences. During the workshop, participants learn how to:

• Design structured training sessions that improve retention

• Deliver content with clarity, confidence, and credibility

• Facilitate discussions and experiential learning activities

• Address disengagement and challenging participant behavior

• Adjust pacing and delivery based on audience feedback

• Communicate complex ideas in clear, learner-centered ways

Participants leave with tested frameworks, facilitation tools, and delivery strategies they can immediately apply in the workplace.

Supporting Atlanta’s Diverse Business Community

Atlanta’s economy spans logistics, healthcare, government, education, technology, and professional services — industries that rely heavily on strong internal training and knowledge transfer.

The Atlanta Train-the-Trainer Course helps organizations improve onboarding programs, strengthen leadership development initiatives, enhance compliance training, and build internal training capabilities that scale with organizational growth.

Many regional employers enroll multiple team members in the program to create consistency across training programs and reduce long-term training costs.

Who Should Attend

The course is well suited for:

• Corporate trainers and facilitators

• HR and learning & development professionals

• Operations leaders and supervisors

• Subject matter experts responsible for training others

• Organizations building or strengthening internal training teams

Participants benefit from peer learning and networking with professionals from across Metro Atlanta and the Southeast.

Resources to Support Employer Approval

TrainSMART also provides a “Convince My Boss” toolkit to help professionals secure employer sponsorship. The toolkit includes a downloadable 2026 Public Train-the-Trainer Flyer outlining learning outcomes, organizational benefits, and return on investment.

Enrollment Now Open

Registration is now open for all 2026 TrainSMART Atlanta Train-the-Trainer sessions.

To view course details or reserve a seat, visit:

https://www.trainsmartinc.com/train-the-trainer-atlanta/

About TrainSMART Inc.

TrainSMART Inc. is a certified women-owned training and development company with more than 30 years of experience delivering instructor-led, results-focused learning solutions. The company partners with organizations nationwide to build confident trainers, capable leaders, and high-performing teams through practical, engaging professional development programs.

