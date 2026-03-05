PortfolioPilot.com Launches 3.0, Introducing 'Financial AGI' For Individuals

PortfolioPilot wealth dashboard & personalized recommendations

With 40k+ users and $30B+ assets on platform, the SEC-registered firm unveils an always-on AI to proactively optimize an individual’s entire financial life.

Much more than a Robo-Advisor or Chatbot. This is an integrated financial intelligence system that understands investments, taxes, retirement, fees, and risk together.” — Alexander Harmsen, CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of development, PortfolioPilot.com today announced PortfolioPilot 3.0, introducing what it calls “Financial AGI” - a focused, finance-domain artificial intelligence system designed to reason across and optimize a person’s full net worth - across asset classes from stocks to real estate and beyond, as well as modeling long-term financial planning, all while incorporating models that factor in global markets and ongoing events.The founding team includes alumni of NASA and Bridgewater who have worked on agentic AI systems for over 12 years. The company has raised $5 million to date to build the platform.-------------------------------------------------------------------Always On. Always Monitoring. Always Optimizing.-------------------------------------------------------------------PortfolioPilot 3.0 runs continuously. The AI Advisor is proactively looking out for you as markets change and your personal situation evolves.It monitors connected accounts and surfaces personalized, high-impact optimizations each month across a user’s entire net worth - from tax-loss harvesting and fee reduction to concentration risk and idle cash deployment.The recommendations are specific and individualized, on average finding 30 optimization opportunities for every new client.2PortfolioPilot.com operates under SEC registration as a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). This regulatory framework allows them to provide personalized investment advice tailored to each client’s financial situation. Most other general purpose AIs are not RIAs.PortfolioPilot does not execute trades autonomously. Users remain in control of their financial decisions.-----------------------------------------------------Measured Finance-Domain Intelligence-----------------------------------------------------To evaluate its reasoning capability, the company benchmarked the system across a 12-exam suite of finance-related professional exam-type questions, including Series 65, Series 7, CFP, CFA Level I–III multiple-choice sections, FRM, and CPA under standardized exam conditions.The system scored between 85.8% and 96.2% across sections, properly beating human benchmarks across 30 domains of financial expertise. Note: these scores do not represent licensure or guarantee financial outcomes, but are presented as one proxy for finance-domain reasoning ability.Full Financial AGI definition and exam results are available here “We’re defining Financial AGI narrowly,” Harmsen said. “Not general intelligence of tomorrow - this is domain-level intelligence applied to real people’s financial lives today.”-------------------Try It Yourself-------------------PortfolioPilot 3.0 is available now at PortfolioPilot.com.New users can start a 10-day free trial with no credit card required, connect accounts securely, and start getting personalized financial advice.“If you think there’s room for improvement or just want a second opinion on your finances,” Harmsen said, “you have to try it yourself.”------------------------------Important Disclosures------------------------------PortfolioPilot provides financial analysis and recommendations but does not execute trades automatically. All investment decisions remain the responsibility of the user. No investment strategy can guarantee future results. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.1. PortfolioPilot.com is operated by Global Predictions Inc., an SEC-registered investment adviser, and serves more than 40,000 users who have connected over $30 billion in assets to the platform (as of November 14, 2025).2. As of Jan 16, 2026.The term "Financial AGI" is descriptive only and does not imply human-level intelligence, professional licensure, certification, or equivalence. The system has been evaluated using financial industry examination materials for internal benchmarking purposes only. Such testing measures conceptual knowledge only and does not represent investment performance or professional judgment.Outputs generated by the system are based exclusively on information provided by the user, together with programmed methodologies, data inputs, and model assumptions. The accuracy, completeness, and relevance of results depend on the accuracy and completeness of user-provided information. The system does not independently verify user inputs and does not provide tax, legal, or individualized advice beyond the scope of the information supplied.------------------------------

