Playgrounds: The First Social Network Built for Kids That Pays Them to Learn, Play, and Explore in a Safe Digital World

Playgrounds by I Can Be Brand Unveils Revolutionary Kids-Only Social Platform with Educational Rewards and Virtual Adventures

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The digital landscape for children is about to transform with the launch of Playgrounds, a revolutionary social media platform designed exclusively for kids ages 5-12. Unlike traditional social networks that adapt adult platforms for younger users, Playgrounds is built from the ground up with children's safety, creativity, and educational growth at its core."We're not just creating another app – we're building a digital Disneyland where kids can safely explore, learn, and connect," says Shelby Sky, Chief Marketing Officer of I Can Be Brand . "Every parent knows the struggle of finding safe online spaces for their children. Playgrounds solves that problem while making screen time genuinely valuable."A Social Network That Pays Kids to Learn and PlayPlaygrounds introduces a groundbreaking feature that sets it apart from every other platform: children earn real cryptocurrency rewards for positive engagement. Through the integrated I Can Be (ICAN) token system, kids accumulate digital currency by completing educational challenges, helping peers, creating content, and participating in community activities. These tokens can be redeemed for real-world rewards including family trips to theme parks, toys, books, movie tickets, educational subscriptions, and so much more."Imagine if every homework assignment, every creative post, every act of digital kindness earned your child points toward something they actually want," Sky explains. "We're teaching financial literacy, rewarding good behavior, and making learning addictive – in the best possible way."Safety Without SacrificePlaygrounds employs a multi-layered safety system that goes beyond industry standards:• AI-Powered Moderation: Advanced technology screens every post, comment, and image before it goes live• 24/7 Human Oversight: Trained moderators with backgrounds in child psychology monitor the platform round-the-clock• Parent Command Center: Real-time monitoring, customizable controls, and detailed activity reports put parents in charge• COPPA Compliant: Exceeds all federal requirements for children's online privacy protection"Parents can finally breathe easy," says Sky. "They get full visibility and control while kids get the freedom to explore and express themselves safely."Where Education Meets EntertainmentThe platform features three distinct spaces:1. My Profile: A personal space where kids showcase achievements, track token earnings, and connect with approved friends2. Playgrounds: Themed community spaces for different interests – from Science Lab to Art Corner to Story Time3. Fun & Learn: An innovative blend of entertainment and education featuring video challenges, school assignments, and collaborative learning gamesSchools can integrate directly with the platform, allowing teachers to post assignments, track progress, and reward academic achievement with tokens.Early pilot programs show students completing homework 40% faster when token rewards are involved.Virtual Pets Explore America's WondersPlaygrounds features an enchanting virtual pet system where children adopt and care for digital companions that live in breathtaking Pet Parks inspired by America's most iconic landmarks. Kids can visit their pets at the Grand Canyon Pet Park, where adorable creatures play among stunning red rock formations, or travel to the Mount Rushmore Pet Park in South Dakota, where pets frolic beneath the famous monument. New themed parks launch monthly, each more beautiful than the last, teaching children about geography and natural wonders while they play."We've created something truly magical," says Sky. "When kids visit their pets, they're not just playing a game – they're exploring beautifully rendered versions of real places. Parents tell us their children are now begging to visit these locations in real life. Check out the stunning visuals at playgrounds.kids."Part of a Larger VisionPlaygrounds represents the first phase of I Can Be Brand's comprehensive ecosystem for children's empowerment. The company plans to announce additional educational initiatives in the coming months, including a revolutionary approach to career education that will integrate seamlessly with the Playgrounds platform."We're building more than an app – we're creating a complete learning ecosystem," hints Sky. "Imagine kids earning tokens on Playgrounds that unlock exclusive educational content about their dream careers. The connections we're building will transform how children see their futures."Building Tomorrow's Digital Citizens"We're raising the first truly digital generation, but we're doing it with analog tools," Sky notes. "Playgrounds teaches kids how to be good digital citizens from day one. They learn about online etiquette, creative expression, and even basic economics through our token system."Beta testing with 5,000 families across the United States yielded remarkable results:• 94% of parents reported feeling "completely comfortable" with their child's online activity• Kids spent an average of 45 minutes daily on educational content• Bullying incidents: Zero reported during the entire beta period• Parent satisfaction: 4.9/5 starsLaunch DetailsPlaygrounds officially launches March 31, 2026, with a special early-access period for the first 10,000 families beginning March 15. The platform will be available as a free download on iOS and Android devices, with a companion web version for desktop access.Premium memberships offering additional tokens, exclusive pets, and advanced features will be available for $9.99/month per family (unlimited children).About I Can Be BrandI Can Be Brand is dedicated to empowering children through innovative technology and positive reinforcement. Based in Las Vegas, the company focuses on creating digital experiences that parents trust and kids love.For more information about Playgrounds, to request a demo, or to join the early access list, visit www.playgrounds.kids or contact info@icanbebrand.com.#playgrounds #kids #kidssocialContact: Shelby SkyChief Marketing OfficerI Can Be BrandEmail: shelbysky@icanbebrand.comPhone: 877-276-6531

