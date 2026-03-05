Yamamoto Announces Partnership with Walter E. Nelson Co. to Expand Presence in the Pacific Northwest

Strengthing The West: Yamamamoto & Walter E. Nelson Co. Three WUN150 washer/extractors installed by the Walter E. Nelson team at Silver Reef Casino in Ferndale, Washington, positioned side by side in the commercial laundry facility.

Yamamoto North America Announces Strategic Partnership with Walter E. Nelson Co. to Expand Presence in the Pacific Northwest

We are thrilled to represent the Yamamoto line across the Pacific Northwest” — Jerry Roberts of Walter E. Nelson Co.

IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yamamoto North America is proud to announce a new distribution partnership with Walter E. Nelson Co., marking a significant expansion of Yamamoto’s presence throughout the Pacific Northwest, including Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Northern California, and surrounding territories.This partnership represents a powerful alignment between two family-owned organizations committed to long-term relationships, customer support, and sustainable growth. Walter E. Nelson Co., a multigenerational, family-owned business, has long been recognized as the Pacific Northwest’s premier Jan/San supply distribution network. With a legacy built on service, integrity, and operational excellence, the company is now making a substantial investment in the growth and expansion of its laundry division.Spearheading this revitalized laundry initiative is industry veteran Jerry Roberts – V.P. Industrial Chemical and Equipment. Highly respected throughout the commercial laundry sector, Roberts brings extensive experience in both chemical and equipment distribution — a unique combination that allows Walter E. Nelson Co. to deliver more integrated, solution-driven support to its clients. His leadership reflects the company’s strategic commitment to strengthening its position as a comprehensive laundry solutions provider.Through this partnership, Walter E. Nelson Co. will represent Yamamoto’s full product line, providing customers across the region with expanded access to innovative equipment, technical expertise, and responsive local support.“This partnership is a natural fit,” said Joe Fleming, President of Yamamoto North America. “Walter E. Nelson Co. carries a strong legacy in the Pacific Northwest, and their investment in expanding their laundry division — particularly under Jerry’s leadership — demonstrates their long-term commitment to the industry. We are excited to partner with another family-owned business that shares our values and our focus on building lasting customer relationships.”The collaboration strengthens Yamamoto’s western footprint by enhancing equipment availability, accelerating service responsiveness, and opening opportunities for off-site warehousing — reducing upfront costs and improving delivery timelines for customers throughout the region. Additionally, the close working relationship with Walter E. Nelson Co. will provide valuable field insight as Yamamoto continues refining equipment design, user interface functionality, and business practices based on distributor and customer feedback.“We are thrilled to represent the Yamamoto line across the Pacific Northwest,” said Jerry Roberts of Walter E. Nelson Co. “Their engineering philosophy, reliability, and customer-first mindset align perfectly with our approach. By combining our technical expertise, distribution strength, and service capabilities with Yamamoto’s innovative equipment, we’re positioned to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”As both organizations look ahead, the partnership signals continued investment in regional growth, technical training, inventory availability, and customer-centered solutions — reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing the commercial laundry industry throughout the West.

