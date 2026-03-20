Forever Clinic Builds a Surgery-Centered Model for Complex Dental Implant Cases and Maxillofacial Care in Mexico

Full mouth rehabilitation case completed at Forever Clinic in San Miguel de Allende under coordinated surgical and prosthetic protocol

The San Miguel de Allende clinic unifies maxillofacial surgery, implantology, and prosthetics for dentofacial cases beyond a standard dental tourism visit

Oral rehabilitation should not be rushed or fragmented. Our model exists because these cases demand coordination between surgery, prosthetics, and recovery.” — Dr. Juan Guevara, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental implants are the largest segment in Mexico's dental tourism market, generating nearly 44% of total revenue in 2024, according to Grand View Research. As international demand grows, so does the complexity of cases traveling across borders — restorative implant dentistry , full-mouth rehabilitation, and maxillofacial surgery require a clinical model that goes beyond a simple-visit approach. In San Miguel de Allende, Forever Dentistry & Facial Surgery has built its practice specifically around these complex cases, integrating oral and maxillofacial surgeons with specialists in prosthetics and implantology in a coordinated, staged treatment model.The clinic's approach to full-mouth rehabilitation is structured around coordination between surgical and prosthetic phases. Patients requiring full-arch restoration — whether through All-on-4, All-on-6, or 3-on-6 fixed-bridge systems — are treated under a unified plan that maps implant placement in direct alignment with the final prosthetic design and is supported by digital imaging systems and guided surgical protocols. Bone grafting and sinus lift procedures are integrated into the surgical phase when bone deficiency requires structural reinforcement prior to implant placement.Forever Dentistry & Facial Surgery has structured its practice to allow most patients to receive a full immediate-load rehabilitation in a single visit. This model enhances efficiency by ensuring that every step of the procedure is performed by one multidisciplinary team of specialists under appropriate conditions for the individual patient. Even though most treatments are completed within a single trip, the team prioritizes clearly defined clinical objectives and follow-up protocols to monitor recovery and guarantee long-term outcomes.All clinical areas (maxillofacial surgery, implantology, and prosthetic rehabilitation) are led by dedicated specialists. All of them work within the same physical space, collaborating during diagnosis, treatment planning, and the procedure itself. This integrated structure eliminates the fragmentation that often occurs when complex cases are divided between independent providers and ensures continuity from the initial evaluation through postoperative follow-up.Forever Dentistry & Facial Surgery also offers all-inclusive packages designed for international patients to simplify the entire process. These include hotel accommodation for a seven-day stay, ground transportation to and from the airport, and full coordination of the clinical schedule. This allows patients to focus entirely on their treatment and recovery, while the clinic manages every logistical detail from arrival to departure.Beyond implant rehabilitation, the oral and maxillofacial surgery team addresses structural and functional conditions that often accompany complex dental cases. These include corrective jaw surgery, advanced bone grafting, sinus augmentation, and management of impacted teeth — procedures that require coordinated diagnostics and surgical planning to ensure balanced occlusion and long-term structural stability.The surgical scope also extends to facial procedures focused on structural harmony, including jawline refinement, correction of facial asymmetry, and reconstructive work associated with implant rehabilitation. Each treatment plan is developed through detailed imaging and evaluation protocols that align surgical objectives with both functional and aesthetic outcomes.The clinic's model is designed for patients whose cases go beyond a straightforward implant placement — individuals who have been told they require bone grafting before implants can be placed, patients with significant bone loss in the upper jaw who need sinus lift procedures, or those seeking full mouth restoration after years of progressive dental deterioration. In many of these cases, patients have already consulted with providers at home or abroad and have been presented with fragmented treatment plans involving multiple specialists with no coordinated clinical oversight. The clinic's multidisciplinary structure is built to address precisely these cases under a single team and a single plan.San Miguel de Allende, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and consistently ranked among the top destinations in Mexico for international visitors, offers a distinctive setting for patients traveling for dental and surgical care. The city's established infrastructure for international residents and visitors, including English-speaking services, direct ground access from Bajío International Airport, and a well-developed hospitality sector, supports the logistical needs of patients undergoing extended clinical stays.Forever Dentistry & Facial Surgery is a clinic specializing in complex dental implants and oral rehabilitation in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Under the clinical direction of specialists in oral and maxillofacial surgery, oral prosthetics and implantology, the team has treated over 600 patients. For more information on available treatments, visit https://dentistsanmigueldeallende.com/

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