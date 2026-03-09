Many People Who Need Addiction Treatment Are Not Getting Help, Even in the 'Rehab Capital'

The Haven Detox - Florida staff The Haven Detox - Florida entrance The Haven Detox - Florida suite The Haven Detox - Florida outdoor area

Four out of five adults in Florida who need addiction treatment go without care. The Haven Detox - Florida urges people to get help as spring break approaches.

It’s one thing to drink or use drugs during spring break, but if the behavior continues afterward, or you can’t stop when you want to, it may be a sign you need help.” — Chief Clinical Officer at The Haven Detox - Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- People who need addiction treatment are going without care in Florida, even as Palm Beach County remains one of the most treatment-dense regions in the state.Four out of five adults who need help are not receiving treatment. The gap is striking in Palm Beach County, often referred to as Florida’s “rehab capital,” with more than 70 substance use treatment facilities, out of nearly 500 statewide, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The Haven Detox - Florida is calling attention to the disconnect and urging people to seek help sooner, before addiction escalates. That message is especially timely as spring break season ramps up across Florida, when heavier drinking or drug use can feel “normal.” The center is urging people to watch for signs that a week of celebration has turned into a pattern.“It’s one thing to drink or use drugs during spring break,” said Dr. Sal Raichbach, chief clinical officer at The Haven Detox - Florida. “But if the behavior continues afterward, or you can’t stop when you want to, it may be a sign you need help.” The center provides medical detox and residential treatment for substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health treatment for conditions such as anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder.Shame remains one of the biggest obstacles to seeking treatment. “Stigma is the quiet force that leaves people stuck in isolation,” said Raichbach. “If we can’t close the gap here in Palm Beach County, we won’t close it anywhere in Florida.”Stigma in the workplace can also compound the problem, Raichbach said. “We see people who are very concerned about public perception, and that fear can keep them from getting care.” The staff helps patients navigate requests for time off, including assistance with Family and Medical Leave Act paperwork and other required documentation.Samantha Teijelo, who began treatment at The Haven Detox - Florida, said sharing stories of recovery can help break down stigma. Teijelo has rebuilt her life and has eight years of continuous sobriety. “If it weren’t for being in recovery, using these tools and applying them daily, I wouldn't be where I am today,” Teijelo said.While barriers to care persist, Palm Beach County has seen encouraging signs. Accidental overdose deaths have dropped year over year since 2020, falling from 653 to 315 in 2024, according to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office.“Progress is hopeful, but also fragile,” Raichbach said. “Closing the treatment gap is how we keep moving in the right direction.”Comprehensive Treatment in South FloridaThe Haven Detox - Florida offers evidence-based services including cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, trauma-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, hypnotherapy and medication-assisted treatment. Patients can also participate in offerings such as yoga, massage, art therapy, and music therapy.The program also offers GeneSight, a genetic test that indicates how an individual’s genes may influence medication response. The center said the test can help clinicians tailor prescriptions sooner, reduce repeated medication changes and inform medication-assisted treatment planning.“Often, untreated mental health concerns lead people to self-medicate with drugs or alcohol,” Raichbach said. “We also see people who start with a substance use disorder and later experience worsening psychiatric symptoms before they get support. Our job is to break that cycle.”Reducing relapse is part of that effort. According to the National Institutes of Health, about half of people living with addiction will relapse, and 85% of relapses occur within the first year. The Haven Detox - Florida’s aftercare coordinators connect patients with outpatient programs so they can step down from care and improve their chances of maintaining recovery.About The Haven DetoxThe Haven Detox, a division of Haven Health Management, is a nationally recognized addiction and mental health treatment provider in Florida, Arizona, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Puerto Rico. The seven centers offer medical detox and inpatient rehab with advanced therapies and psychiatric care to effectively treat alcohol and drug use, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, trauma, and dual diagnoses.The program in West Palm Beach is accredited by the Joint Commission, the American Health Care Association and certified by the American Society of Addiction Treatment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.