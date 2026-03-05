Basketball Museum of Illinois Names Dr. Jason Ronai Executive Director and Joe Dondanville Chief Development Officer

Leadership appointments accelerate momentum toward 2027 opening in Bedford Park

BEDFORD PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Basketball Museum of Illinois announces the appointments of Dr. Jason Ronai as Executive Director and Joe Dondanville as Chief Development Officer and Video Curator, strengthening the organization’s executive leadership team as it advances toward its anticipated 2027 opening at the Wintrust Sports Complex in Bedford Park.The dual appointments mark a significant milestone for the Museum, a statewide destination celebrating the legends and stories that shaped Illinois’ unparalleled basketball legacy. The Museum will also become the permanent home of the IBCA Hall of Fame.Dr. Ronai becomes the Museum’s first full-time Executive Director, bringing 25 years of experience in coaching, education, athletic administration, and nonprofit leadership, including seven seasons as the head high school basketball coach at Chicago Bulls College Prep and ITW David Speer Academy. A former Division I dual-sport athlete and accomplished high school and collegiate coach, Ronai most recently served as Senior Director of Athletics and Student Experience at Noble Schools in Chicago, supporting 17 high schools and 12,000 students annually. He holds a Doctorate in Global Sports Leadership and a Certificate in Philanthropy and Nonprofit Fundraising from Northwestern University.“The Basketball Museum of Illinois brings together everything I believe in - sport, history, art, education, youth access, and impact,” said Ronai. “Illinois basketball has shaped the game nationally and globally. Illinois is basketball. We have a mystique, and I am honored to take on the enormous responsibility of properly celebrating all that contributed to this great game throughout the state. Legends will be honored, stories will be preserved, and we will work relentlessly to make this a world-class Museum and experience for all.”Ronai will have strategic oversight of fundraising, operations, marketing, programming, partnerships, and long-term growth initiatives as the Museum prepares for exhibit fabrication, statewide engagement, and expanded funding efforts.Joining him is Joe Dondanville, who has been appointed Chief Development Officer and Video Curator. Dondanville brings more than 35 years of executive leadership experience across sports marketing, media, education, healthcare, and technology ventures. A veteran of more than a dozen start-ups, he has led business development initiatives that include capital formation, product launches, and sports documentary productions aired on major television networks.As Chief Development Officer, Dondanville will direct all fundraising efforts, including individual giving, philanthropic partnerships, and corporate sponsorships. In his role as Video Curator, he will collaborate with the IHSA, colleges, and professional teams to acquire and curate archival footage that will anchor immersive exhibits throughout the Museum.Dondanville is also the producer of the critically acclaimed documentary GameChangers, chronicling the historic Marshall vs. New Trier SuperSectional rivalry from the Sixties, and the associated GameChangers Foundation has awarded more than $150,000 in related grants and scholarships to Chicago-area students.“The Basketball Museum of Illinois represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Dondanville. “We are building more than exhibits. We are creating a living archive of the moments, players, teams, coaches, and communities that shaped the game in this state.”The Basketball Museum of Illinois is scheduled to open in the first half of 2027. It will feature immersive exhibits, evidence-based youth programming, coaching labs, community events, and the IBCA Hall of Fame. Located within the Wintrust Sports Complex in Bedford Park and adjacent to the new Chicago Sky practice facility, the Museum is positioned to serve as a statewide hub for basketball history, youth access, leadership development, and community engagement.Together, Ronai and Dondanville bring complementary strengths in education, leadership development, fundraising, media, and historical storytelling. Their appointments underscore the Museum’s commitment to disciplined growth, operational excellence, and long-term sustainability as it builds a permanent home for Illinois basketball.For more information, visit www.basketballmuseumofillinois.com Media Contact:John DanielsDirector of MarketingBasketball Museum of Illinoisjohn.daniels@basketballmuseumofillinois.com828-782-1233

