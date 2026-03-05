The Terance Madden Foundation Raises $80,000 at the 2026 Chocolate Gala

The 2026 Chocolate Gala raised over $80,000, which is a testament to what happens when a community decides that investing in its scholars is non-negotiable.” — Terance & Shenia Madden

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Terance Madden Foundation raised $80,000 at its 2026 Chocolate Gala, furthering its 11-year mission of supporting higher education through scholarships for deserving students across Georgia.

The annual fundraising event (a “Party with a Purpose”) brought together business leaders and community partners for an evening dedicated to educational opportunity and community investment.

Established in 2015, The Terance Madden Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Attorney Terance Madden, founder and CEO of T. Madden & Associates, P.C. Over the past decade, the Foundation has provided financial assistance to college-bound students, helping bridge the gap between academic ambition and financial reality.

This year’s Gala marks one of the Foundation’s strongest fundraising years to date. “The 2026 Chocolate Gala raised over $80,000, which is a testament to what happens when a community decides that investing in its scholars is non-negotiable. This wasn't just a beautiful evening — it was a declaration. A declaration that our young people are seen, celebrated, and fully supported as they step into their next season. The generosity in that room was extraordinary, and we’re deeply proud of how the Terance Madden Foundation and the Chocolate Gala have grown. When community shows up like this, the possibilities for our scholars are limitless." ~Terance & Shenia Madden

Proceeds from the 2026 Chocolate Gala will fund scholarships awarded to students who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership potential, and a commitment to serving their communities.

The Gala has become a signature community event, blending chef-prepared gourmet dining, live entertainment, and philanthropy into an evening centered on impact. While the event celebrates success, its focus remains firmly on access to education and long-term community empowerment.

Attorney Madden, who has nearly 25 years of experience in personal injury litigation and has secured numerous seven- and eight-figure results for clients, found the organization as a way to extend his professional success into meaning community investment.

Over the years, the Foundation’s scholarships have assisted students by reducing financial barriers and providing encouragement during critical academic transitions.

With $80,000+ raised in 2026 alone, the Foundation continues to expand its capacity to fund scholarships and build partnerships with local schools, community organizations, and corporate sponsors.

About The Terance Madden Foundation

Established in 2015, The Terance Madden Foundation is a Georgia-based 510(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting higher education through scholarships and community empowerment initiatives. Founded by Attorney Terance Madden, the Foundation reflects a long-standing commitment to leadership, service, and expanding opportunity.

For more information, visit www.tmaddenlaw.com and www.terancemaddenfoundation.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.