Americase Showcasing Aerospace-Grade Shipping Cases at MRO Americas 2026

Display includes protective container solutions tailored to the aerospace sector, from avionics and instrumentation to large mechanical components.

Americase is redefining aerospace and defense industry protection with innovation and craftsmanship. It demonstrates how our solutions support the mission-critical needs of the aerospace sector.” — Mike McGowan, VP of Business Development and Solutions Innovations

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americase, a leading manufacturer of protective containers for hazardous materials and high-value goods, will exhibit at the MRO Americas 2026’s 30th Anniversary Conference in Orlando, April 21-23, booth #1200.

Americase will display specialized containers designed to support airline MROs (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) and OEMs, including critical deployment-ready parts and equipment. The exhibit will showcase custom-engineered cases for, Auxiliary Power Units (APUs), escape slides, and oxygen equipment. Representatives at the Americase booth will be ready to discuss the latest safety and compliance practices to ensure the utmost protection for valuable assets and logistics.

“Americase is redefining aerospace and defense industry protection with innovation and craftsmanship,” says Mike McGowan, VP of Business Development and Solutions Innovations. “This event allows us to demonstrate how our solutions support the mission-critical needs of the aerospace sector.”

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors. All Americase aluminum and steel cases are manufactured in the United States using nearly 100% U.S.-sourced materials. For more information visit: https://www.americase.com

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