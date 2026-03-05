The GEAR Foundation x ElevenLabs Join to Bring Voice, Language, and Accessibility to Stella the Special Needs Concierge

The Gear Foundation Logo

The GEAR Foundation today announced a collaboration with ElevenLabs to Bring Voice, Language, and Accessibility to Stella the Special Needs Concierge

By combining The GEAR Foundation’s resource library with ElevenLabs’ ability to bring information to life through voice, this partnership can truly make a difference for families with special needs.” — Gabi Leibowitz

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The GEAR Foundation today announced a groundbreaking collaboration with ElevenLabs, a global leader in voice AI technology, to enhance Stella, the Special Needs Concierge, with natural voice interaction, multilingual capabilities, and a new user interface designed for the visually impaired.For more than 20 years, The GEAR Foundation has served individuals with disabilities and their families through employment, education, and community programs. With Stella, the organization expanded its mission into the digital world—helping parents and caregivers find trusted special needs resources in their local areas without the frustration of endless searches.Through this partnership, Stella will be able to speak naturally in multiple languages, allowing parents to receive guidance and support in the language they understand best—starting with English and Spanish. The integration of ElevenLabs voice technology will also make Stella more accessible to blind and visually impaired users, aligning with ongoing collaborations with Schools for the Blind and Stella’s deployment on Lenovo Laptops equipped with the best built-in accessibility."This partnership with ElevenLabs represents a major step forward in making Stella accessible to everyone," said Dave Krikac, Founder of The GEAR Foundation. "Parents raising children with disabilities deserve clear, compassionate support that meets them where they are—and now, Stella will be able to speak that support directly. Together, The GEAR Foundation and ElevenLabs are working to ensure that technology serves not just convenience, but compassion—helping families of all backgrounds and abilities find the answers and encouragement they need."With ElevenLabs’ help, Stella will now feature:Natural multilingual voices for inclusive communication.Hands-free, voice-only navigation for blind or low-vision users.Emotionally tuned voices to create a calm, reassuring experience for parents and caregivers.Future options for child-friendly and offline voice interactions to reach even more families."Stella is a great example of how AI can be inclusive and help democratize access to essential information,” said Gabi Leibowitz, Partnership Liaison at ElevenLabs. “By combining The GEAR Foundation’s resource library with ElevenLabs’ ability to bring information to life through voice, this partnership can truly make a difference for families with special needs."About The GEAR FoundationFounded in 2004 in Franklin, Tenn., The GEAR Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities through meaningful employment, community inclusion, and innovative technology like Stella — the Special Needs Concierge ( www.askstellanow.org ). The foundation draws on its 15 years of experience operating “Our Thrift Store,” a successful training and employment model for adults with disabilities. Today, that legacy lives on as The GEAR Foundation helps communities across the U.S. replicate the model—supporting the launch of six thrift stores to date, each committed to hiring and empowering adults with special needs.About ElevenLabsElevenLabs is a leading voice AI company whose mission is to make content universally accessible through the most natural and human-like voices ever created. Through its Impact Program, ElevenLabs partners with nonprofits, educators, and healthcare innovators to drive social good and inclusion. In the healthcare space, ElevenLabs’ technology enhances accessibility for patients, caregivers, and individuals with disabilities—breaking communication barriers and enabling more personalized, empathetic digital interactions. Learn more at www.elevenlabs.io/impact-program Media Contact: Erin Lutz Lutz Public Relations and Marketing 949.293.1055 | erin@lutzpr.com

