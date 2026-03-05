DoSomething, 3M & Amazon MGM Studios to Launch Project STEM Heroes in Conjunction with the Premiere of Project Hail Mary

The Collaboration Celebrates the Power of Youth Voice alongside the Upcoming Premiere of Project Hail Mary

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DoSomething, the leading digital hub for youth-centered leadership and service, is working with 3M and Amazon MGM Studios to launch Project STEM Heroes. This nationwide initiative equips young people to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and build STEM skills, while amplifying their voices as they share their excitement for the mentors who helped spark their STEM journeys. The program is being released in conjunction with Project Hail Mary, the film from Amazon MGM Studios film.

Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Through a short video submission, participants will have the opportunity to earn a $1,500 scholarship and be considered to attend the New York City premiere of Project Hail Mary alongside a teacher or mentor.

Project STEM Heroes mobilizes youth nationwide to record a 60-second video sharing why they are passionate about STEM, how it has shaped their interests or goals, and to shout out a teacher, mentor, or adult who helped ignite that passion. The youth workforce exploration initiative equips young people to learn about careers in STEM through The Road to 2060 Career Guide, a shareable resource that explores the wide range of exciting careers in STEM and piques young people’s skills and curiosity about how they can translate those learnings to real-world impact.

Two DoSomething members will be selected to join the New York City premiere of Project Hail Mary for an unforgettable celebration of science, creativity, and storytelling.

A video featuring Ryan Gosling, who plays Ryland Grace in Project Hail Mary, spotlights the initiative and can be viewed here: https://dosomething.org/program/project-stem-heroes

STEM careers are among the fastest-growing in today’s economy, yet many young people lack access to quality STEM learning opportunities and role models who help them navigate pathways forward. Project STEM Heroes aims to spotlight youth leadership and mentorship as powerful tools to inspire today’s digital native youth to embrace STEM skills for the good of their communities and the world.

“Every STEM journey begins with that first spark, whether it was a teacher who made science exciting, a mentor who encouraged problem-solving, or an adult who connected your curiosity to real-world purpose,” said DeNora Getachew, CEO of DoSomething. “Project STEM Heroes gives young people the tools to explore STEM careers while celebrating those moments, sharing what they’ve learned, and inviting younger students to imagine themselves as inventors, thinkers, and solution-makers of tomorrow.”

“At 3M, we believe education is the cornerstone of innovation, and we are proud to support opportunities that help young people unlock their potential,” said Michael Stroik, Vice President, 3M Community Impact. “For more than 11 years, our partnership with DoSomething.org has helped empower young people. Project STEM Heroes builds on that commitment by encouraging youth to strengthen their skills and explore new possibilities.”

DoSomething is the leading hub for youth-centered leadership and service, with over 1 million active members (13-25). DoSomething has engaged over 8 million young people in every U.S. area code and in 189 countries over the last 33 years, fueling young people to change the world, equipping members to become leaders who shape the future and address issues that matter most to their communities. DoSomething and 3M have been partnering for over a decade to equip today’s digital native youth to explore careers in STEM. Project STEM Heroes creates space for young leaders to share their STEM journeys, uplift the adults who inspired them, and help ensure that innovation and opportunity are within reach for every student.

Participants can learn more, download The Road to 2060 Career Guide, and submit their videos at https://dosomething.org/program/project-stem-heroes.

About DoSomething:

DoSomething is the leading digital hub for youth-centered impact and service with over 1 million active members and a 31-year legacy of mobilizing over 8 million young people in every U.S. area code and 189 countries to take action. We fuel young people to change the world. We specialize in transforming civically curious young people into civically committed leaders. Our actions and programs educate and equip young people, ages 13 to 25, to build solutions to the issues that matter most to them. DoSomething has registered 425,000 young people to vote since 2018 and awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships to young people committed to doing good in their communities since 2010.

About 3M:

3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news.

