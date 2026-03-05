Goodguys Rod & Custom is Geared Up for a Weekend of Hot Rodding Good Times in Scottsdale, Arizona, March 13 & 14

Enjoy the Southwest scenery surrounded by vintage cars and trucks during the Goodguys 16th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of “America’s Favorite Car Show” is looking forward to bringing hot rodding good times to WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona, March 13 & 14. The Goodguys 16th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance brings in over 2,500 hot rods, customs, classic trucks and muscle cars from across the country to gather for two jam-packed days of fun in the Valley of the Sun.The good times start Friday morning with vintage cars and trucks rumbling into the manicured grounds of WestWorld. In the background, you’ll hear the sound of roaring engines and squealing tires as racers compete in the Goodguys AutoCross with a chance to qualify for Saturday afternoon’s G-Comp by Speedway Motors Spring Shootout. Spectators can watch the cone-carving action from the stands and even walk through the pits for an up-close look and meet drivers.The show grounds are flanked by the largest automotive swap meet and Cars 4 Sale Corral in the southwest where you can search for vintage, rust-free parts and collectibles. Top performance companies and builders will be on hand so you can check out the latest products from FiTech EFI, Speedway Motors and Vintage Parts of Arizona, and check out the latest award winning builds from Squeeg’s Kustoms, Hot Rods by Dean and more!Additional features include the Squarebody Syndicate’s special GM truck Get-Together parking area, the earth-shaking Nitro Thunderfest vintage dragster exhibition, and live music entertainment. The kids get to romp in the free Family Fun Zone, check out a model car display and on Saturday have a chance to build their own model car during the Auto World Make n’ Take!The show concludes later Saturday afternoon with an awards presentation featuring the Builder’s Choice Top 10 selections from Doug Jerger of Squeeg’s Kustoms and over 75 other unique award winners including finalists for Goodguys “Top 12 of the Year” Awards presented by BASF for the Vintage Air Custom Rod, Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine, and Scott’s Hotrods Custom Vehicle.For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/sn MEDIA INFO: Media Requests WHAT: Goodguys 16th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy InsuranceWHERE: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260WHEN: March 13 & 14, Friday/Saturday 8am - 5pm

